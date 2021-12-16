InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Coat Chicken with Flour/Seasoning (HLW-2354)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a device to increase efficiency when coating chicken, vegetables, fish and other foods with flour and seasonings," said an inventor, from Miami, Fla., "so I invented the BREAD IT BEFORE YOU FRY IT. My design helps to reduce spills and messes in the kitchen."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to coat chicken with flour and seasonings prior to the frying process. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces messes. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HLW-2354, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

