New "UCSF Rosenman RISE" Program Connects Underrepresented Healthtech Entrepreneurs With Mentors

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a new program, UCSF Rosenman RISE, health technology entrepreneurs who belong to groups typically underrepresented at the CEO level will be matched with mentors and connected to peers who can provide vital support, the UCSF Rosenman Institute announced today.

The institute, based at the University of California, San Francisco, provides comprehensive support for early-stage healthtech entrepreneurs. "We recognize that founders and leaders who are women, or identify with gender, racial, ethnic or disadvantaged groups, may face difficulties not encountered by others," said the institute's director, Christine Winoto.

"The playing field for innovators isn't level, and not everyone with a great idea who wants to launch or scale a healthtech startup has access to advisors and mentors," said Sam Glick, Global Lead of Oliver Wyman's Health and Life Sciences practice. "Oliver Wyman is proud to partner with the UCSF Rosenman RISE program as it connects entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds with the resources they need to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for all."

Qualified entrepreneurs will be selected to take part in RISE, which will enable them to access expertise in areas including communications, legal matters, market access, market development, business strategy, and investment. The deadline to apply is February 9, 2022.

"RISE was created to provide founders from underrepresented groups with advice and support to make the launch and scale of their healthtech, digital, or other life science innovation as successful as possible. Too often important business obstacles go unresolved or opportunities unmet, because founders of color and female founders may not be able to access the same funding or operational expertise as other entrepreneurs. We aim to solve this inequity with a dedicated team of Roseman innovators in an ecosystem poised and ready to assist," said Marc Samuels, CEO of ADVI Health, Co-Chairman of the RISE program.

"We are proud to support this new and important program to advance opportunity for diverse entrepreneurs operating in the health technology sector," said Genhi Givings Bailey, Perkins Coie's chief diversity & inclusion officer. "Health technology entrepreneurs and founders should be judged on the innovative ideas and solutions they bring to the marketplace and we believe this significant initiative will help drive positive change across the industry." Perkins Coie's Life Sciences & Healthcare Sector is sponsoring the inaugural program.

For more information about UCSF Rosenman RISE, contact christine.winoto@ucsf.edu.

About the UCSF Rosenman Institute

The UCSF Rosenman Institute, a health technology initiative at the University of California, San Francisco, is a community of investors, clinicians, payers and technology entrepreneurs who create solutions for unmet clinical needs. Its mission is to drive innovation and education and improve patient care by helping entrepreneurs from concept to commercialization. No UC affiliation is required to obtain support from the UCSF Rosenman Institute.

View original content:

SOURCE UCSF Rosenman Institute