REVANCE THERAPEUTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - RVNC

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - RVNC

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 8, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RVNC), if they purchased the Company's shares between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Revance investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-rvnc-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Revance and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 12, 2021, the Company disclosed that on July 2, 2021, the FDA had notified it of problems observed during its inspection of the Company's Northern California DAXI manufacturing facility, including that "[t]he current manufacturing process is not the process proposed for licensure" and that the "Quality Unit lacks the responsibility and authority for control, review, and approval for outsourced activities[.]"

On this news, shares of Revance fell $6.85 per share, or 25%, to close at $20.45 per share on October 12, 2021.

The case is Aramic LLC v. Revance Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-09585.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View original content:

SOURCE ClaimsFiler