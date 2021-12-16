TENEO APPOINTS GABY SULZBERGER CHAIR OF GLOBAL ESG PRACTICE

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Gaby Sulzberger as Chair of the firm's global ESG practice. In this role, Gaby will be responsible for guiding the strategic direction of Teneo's ESG advisory capabilities around the world. In addition, Gaby will serve as a key advisor to Teneo clients.

While Gaby has focused much of her 30-year career as a leader in the fields of sustainable and social impact investing, she has also served as CFO of several public and private companies, as well as CEO of a private equity-owned company. Gaby has gained deep expertise across a range of complex ESG issues and is frequently asked to speak and advise leadership teams on ESG topics and governance. Gaby has served on multiple public and private company boards in diverse industries, and she is currently a member of the boards of directors of Eli Lilly, Mastercard, Warby Parker, Cerevel Therapeutics and several other private companies. Among her previous board positions, Gaby served as chairman of the board of Whole Foods until its sale to Amazon.

Teneo's cross-functional ESG team of experts brings a uniquely broad range of expertise that helps clients build integrated, comprehensive, and customized programs that focus on sustainability and decarbonization; social impact; human capital and DE&I; and corporate governance. The team includes experienced professionals and recognized thought leaders from large institutional investment firms and prominent proxy advisory firms, as well as government, public policy institutions and NGOs. The team also includes experts in board advisory, management consulting and strategic communications.

"We are delighted to have Gaby take on this expanded role at Teneo as we continue to invest in building out world-class ESG capabilities to best serve our clients," said Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo. "Gaby is a highly-respected and sought-after expert on ESG issues, and I know she will bring deep insights and strategic counsel to our clients. CEOs and boards are more focused than ever before on their approach to ESG, and Teneo is committed to helping our clients navigate this quickly-changing landscape."

"Since I joined Teneo earlier this year as a Senior Advisor, I have been very impressed with the firm's unique CEO advisory model, as well as the breadth and depth of the ESG capabilities that already exist across the firm," said Gaby Sulzberger. "CEOs face an imperative to prioritize ESG as a key aspect of value creation. I know well the challenges many companies face today when it comes to ESG, and I am excited to start working more closely with the Teneo team and its CEO and board clients around the world."

ABOUT TENEO:

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. Working with the CEOs and senior executives of the world's leading companies, Teneo provides strategic counsel across their full range of key objectives and issues. Teneo's clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

Integrating the disciplines of strategic communications, investor relations, restructuring, management consulting, physical & cyber risk, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, ESG, DE&I, political & policy risk, and talent advisory, Teneo solves for the most complex business challenges and opportunities.

The Firm has more than 1,350 employees located in over 36 offices around the world. For more information about Teneo, please visit www.teneo.com

