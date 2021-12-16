Wilmington Trust Adds Wealth Advisor and Senior Wealth Investment Advisor To Growing New York and Tri-State Team

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, said today it expanded its New York City and Tri-State team. The firm hired Senior Wealth Investment Advisor Brian Barry and Wealth Advisor Katie O'Boyle. Both will be located in the New York City office.

These hires are two of many that Wilmington Trust recently announced across its business units. The firm has committed to adding a significant number of new professionals, which will broaden expertise. Over the next two years, they expect to double the number of its client-facing colleagues.

"Our expected growth in NYC and the Tri-State region has remained on track this quarter, including welcoming Katie O'Boyle and Brian Barry to our team," said Jim O'Hoppe, NYC and Tri-State regional president for Wilmington Trust. "We are excited to continue with our initiative to expand the team across this region's footprint in the next two years to serve our client needs."

These hires highlight Wilmington Trust's continued momentum in New York City, the Tri-State region, and beyond, which began with the October 2020 expansion of an enhanced, client-centric operating model across its Wealth Management divisions. The move is designed to move decision-making and resources closer to clients and drive growth by focusing on the client and advisor relationship.

The new hires will focus on the firm's comprehensive Wealth Management services to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, family offices, and foundations & endowments. They will work closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial, tax, and estate planning strategies to meet clients' objectives.

Brian Barry

Barry develops customized investment portfolios for his clients based on their parameters for risk, return, and liquidity, among other factors. He continually monitors and, when appropriate, rebalances his clients' portfolios to ensure they are aligned with their asset allocation strategies and take advantage of new investment opportunities suitable to their needs.

Barry has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Most recently, he was a director and portfolio manager at ARS Investment Partners, LLC in New York. Previously, he held several investment positions at Bank of America, including as a portfolio manager at U.S. Trust Private Wealth Management; investment specialist in the bank's Investment Products and Consulting Services Group; and analyst in the Investment Banking division.

Katie O'Boyle

O'Boyle is responsible for providing comprehensive wealth management advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, and foundations & endowments throughout the region. She works closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial strategies to help clients meet their current needs and plan for their long-term objectives. O'Boyle also coordinates the various services her clients require based on their unique needs, including investment management, planning, trust, private banking, and family office services.

O'Boyle has more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry. Previously, she served as senior vice president at North Coast Asset Management in Greenwich, CT, where she created needs-based financial strategies and conducted ongoing in-depth portfolio reviews for high-net-worth individuals.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Pat Fitzgibbons, Senior Public Relations Manager, Wilmington Trust (pfitzgibbons@mtb.com)

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank, member FDIC.

This publication is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the sale of any financial product. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the suitability of investment strategies based on their objectives, financial situations, and particular needs.

Wilmington Trust is not authorized to and does not provide legal, accounting or tax advice.

All investments involve risks, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will be successful.

Private Banking is the marketing name for an offering of M&T Bank deposit and loan products and services.

Investments: • Are NOT FDIC Insured • Have NO Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

©2021 M&T Bank Corporation and its subsidiaries. All rights reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/Wilmington Trust)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wilmington Trust