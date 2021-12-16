WINSYSTEMS Debuts PCle/104 OneBank SBC With Discrete Onboard TPM-2.0 Security Device and LPDDR4 RAM for Superior Performance

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial embedded computing leader WINSYSTEMS today announced its latest PCIe/104 OneBank single board computer, which enables cybersecurity and root-of-trust functionality through its onboard hardware Trusted Platform Module (TPM-2.0-compliant) security device. The PX1-C441 also offers improved memory access via its soldered LPDDR4 RAM—up to 8 GB—and delivers better thermal performance at extended temperatures.

WINSYSTEMS’ PX1-C441 single board computer (SBC) is a PC/104 form factor SBC with PCIe/104™ OneBank™ expansion featuring the latest generation Intel® Atom® E3900 Dual-core or Quad-core SOC processors for processing graphics.

"Customers in the aerospace, Mil/COTS, industrial IoT, transportation and energy management realms are enabling ever-higher levels of cybersecurity and processing capacity to operate their critical infrastructure applications," said WINSYSTEMS Technical Sales Director George T. Hilliard. "Our PX1-C441 SBC offers a solution to these requirements and a bridge to the expansive ecosystem of hardware solutions available from PC/104 suppliers."

The PX1-C441 provides secure and trusted data and outstanding performance. With its discrete onboard TPM-2.0 hardware, product designers are not limited to firmware-based TPM implementation or forced to add thermal cooling devices to their RAM. This eliminates the mechanical and mounting issues associated with using an external approach. Further, the lower-power, soldered RAM increases the board's shock and vibration performance. WINSYSTEMS' small-form-factor secure compute engine can be used with new or existing PCIe/104 Type 2 and OneBank-compatible I/O modules, such as its PX1-I416 and PX1-I440.

Built-tough security without overextending budgets

"Clearly, critical infrastructure applications demand the utmost in product reliability, security, connectivity and longevity despite challenging operating environments," said Hilliard. "But with TPM 2.0 hardware security enabled, the Intel® Security Engine and cryptographic acceleration, this is an optimally evolved contribution to the PC/104 ecosystem. Designers can confidently meet their exacting embedded computing specifications without paying a fortune for products that far exceed their needs."

Competitive computing advantage

WINSYSTEMS' PX1-C441 single board computer with improved cyber security hardware is founded on the powerful Intel® Atom™ E3900 processor, available as dual- or quad-core. It features Intel® Time-Coordinated Computing Tools for latency-sensitive real-time applications and IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP). And, it supports an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C.

Connectivity and flexibility abound

This super-secured embedded system provides support for multiple displays and input/output channels. These include dual Ethernet, one USB 3.2 Gen. 1 type C and eight USB 2.0, 24 GPIO with Event Sense, four serial ports and one serial console port with dedicated RS232 transceiver. Expansion options consist of PCIe/104™ OneBank™ and an M.2 expansion socket. The new power button and reset header are welcome additions.

IMPROVE ROI – REDUCE RISK AND TIME TO MARKET

By relying on WINSYSTEMS' expertise in embedded industrial computing systems, customers can be confident their highly reliable products are built on the right computer system. The company's single board computers, rugged embedded systems and COM module products are backed by world-class customer service and responsive technical support from knowledgeable application engineers at every step.

ABOUT WINSYSTEMS

Founded in 1982, WINSYSTEMS, INC. designs and manufactures embedded single board computers (SBCs), COM Express solutions, I/O modules and panel PCs that operate over extended temperatures. These highly reliable products are engineered for demanding requirements and harsh environments, including industrial IoT, industrial automation/control, transportation management, energy management, Mil-COTS, medical, digital signage and communications applications. WINSYSTEMS is certified to ISO 9001:2015.

