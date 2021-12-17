Creative, Calm and Cool: Simple Ideas for a Delicious Holiday

The Freezer and Dairy Aisles Can Make Your Celebration Less Stressful and More Tasty

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jingle bells are ringing, presents are being wrapped with care and merry menus are being planned. The most wonderful time of the year is here. Even though the holidays are returning to normal-ish, the normal levels of stress don't have to come back with them.

This year, the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) is ready with cool and creative recipes and tips to keep the worries low and the festive spirit high. The freezer and dairy aisles are full of secret weapons that can save you time and stress in the kitchen.

TIPS TO STRESS LESS

Stock Up: With a fully stocked fridge and freezer, you'll have plenty of breakfast items and snacks on-hand and ready for hungry family and friends. Fill up with frozen fruit, waffles, eggs, cheeses, yogurts, pizza, wings and more.

Embrace Shortcuts: Ease your holiday cooking stress with tasty vegetables and side dishes from the frozen and dairy aisles of the store. All the peeling and chopping is done, saving you time. Waste less by using only what you need and putting the rest back in the freezer for the next time.

Cheat a Little: You don't have to make everything from scratch. Frozen appetizers and desserts are heat-and-eat crowd-pleasers. Dress them up with fresh herbs, a holiday-inspired sauce, a drizzle of chocolate or dollop of whipped cream for a homemade look.

HELPFUL HOLIDAY HACKS

Make every part of your next celebration a little easier with these delightfully fun entertaining tips using simple shortcuts from the frozen and dairy aisles.

Replace ice in your cocktails with chunks of frozen fruit.

Cut cheese into fun shapes with cookie cutters to make it festive.

Frozen or refrigerated mashed potatoes save a lot of time. Add sour cream, butter or cheese to give them a boost of flavor.

Holiday coffee creamers easily turn regular desserts and brews into festive treats.

Shape frozen rolls and refrigerated biscuits into fun holiday designs.

Top frozen cheesecake or pie with a scoop of ice cream and berry sauce made from frozen fruit.

This holiday season turn to the freezer and dairy aisles at your local grocer for even more simple and fun ways to make your celebrations festive and worry-free.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association

NFRA (NFRAweb.org) is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

