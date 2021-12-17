Grizzle Investment Management Launches The Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSE: GRZZ)

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grizzle Investment Management, an emerging sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announces that The Grizzle Growth ETF is now trading on the NYSE Arca exchange under the ticker symbol GRZZ.

The GRZZ ETF is actively managed and seeks long-term capital appreciation through companies with a focus on growth, innovation, and disruption. The fund will seek to identify future leaders in the following overarching key growth themes, including, but not limited to:

Digitization & Cloud Computing

Future of Media & Entertainment

Health & Wellness

Sustainability & Energy Transition

"Grizzle believes investing in structural growth remains one of the most compelling areas for capital appreciation in the market. Rapidly evolving technology and consumer trends have made innovation and disruption critical determinants of success for companies" said Thomas George, Co-Portfolio Manager of GRZZ & CEO of Grizzle Investment Management.

The fund managers will employ a disciplined valuation investment framework coupled with a rigorous focus on portfolio construction in the management of the GRZZ ETF.

"We believe a majority of the invested capital in disruptive industries ignores valuation and is misallocated into science fair projects with uncertain (or unreasonably long) time horizons," said Thomas George.

"The GRZZ ETF will seek growth through innovation and market disruption at a reasonable price ("DARP"), targeting companies that have the potential to generate substantial revenue growth and whose revenues and earnings are expected to increase at a significantly faster rate than that of the overall economy. We focus on cashflow inflection 4-6 years in the future, rather than companies that will generate cashflow 10+ years out" said Scott Willis, Co-Portfolio Manager of GRZZ & CFO of Grizzle Investment Management.

Grizzle Investment Management will host a series of investor webinars to provide an overview of their growth investment process and detailed discussions around the composition of the portfolio. The following dates include registration links to attend each session.

About Grizzle Investment Management

Grizzle Investment Management is a registered investment adviser providing financial products and research focused on structural thematic growth industries. We seek to help investors navigate the era of disruption and new money. To learn more visit www.etf.grizzle.com. Follow @GrizzleInvest on Twitter for more insights.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 416-721-8257 or visit our website at www.etf.grizzle.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

A word about risk: An investment in the Grizzle Growth ETF (the "Fund") is subject to risks and you can lose money on your investment. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. While the fund invests across multiple sectors it is considered a "non-diversified fund" because the Fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer and hold a smaller number of securities than a diversified fund. The Fund may be more volatile than broad market averages and it is recently organized investment company with no operating history.

To the extent the Fund invests more heavily in particular sectors of the economy, its performance will be especially sensitive to developments that significantly affect those sectors. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the following sectors and, therefore, the performance of the Fund could be negatively impacted by events affecting each of these sectors; automobile, cannabis, communications services, energy, financial services, food, gambling/gaming, healthcare, industrial, information technology, materials, media/entertainment, and psychedelics. In addition to sector risks there are the following risks, among other that may adversely affect the Fund; equity securities, foreign securities, emerging markets, foreign currency, depositary receipts, small- and medium-capitalization companies, markets, operations, trading, management, derivatives, growth investing, liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified, and concentration risks. Foreign investments are subject to risks, which include changes in economic and political conditions, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in foreign regulations, and changes in currency exchange rates which may negatively impact the Fund's returns. Small- and medium-capitalization companies and sectors such as cannabis, gambling and psychedelics may be subject to elevated risks. These and other risks are described in the prospectus.

