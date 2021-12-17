InventHelp Inventor Develops Tasty & Eye-Catching Alcoholic Beverage (BMA-5640)

Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have created a new alcoholic beverage to enjoy at parties, picnics, holidays and other social events," said an inventor, from Mattapan, Mass., "so I invented LISA'S PASSION. My design offers a tasty and visually appealing alternative to traditional beverage options."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The patent-pending invention provides a unique layered alcoholic beverage. In doing so, it offers a delicious taste and an eye-catching design. It also could provide an aesthetic, calming effect and it could contribute to a more relaxing atmosphere. The invention features a sweet and refreshing design that is easy to serve and enjoy so it is ideal for adults, bars, restaurants, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BMA-5640, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

