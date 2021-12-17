ROHRER CORPORATION ACQUIRES JAY PACKAGING GROUP

WADSWORTH, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohrer Corporation, a leading retail-packaging designer and manufacturer, today announced that it has closed the acquisition of Jay Packaging Group, a premier specialty printing and thermoforming company. The addition of Jay Packaging Group to Rohrer strengthens the combined capabilities of both companies in the areas of high-end printing and decorating, carded blister, thermoformed, and folded carton packaging.

Jay Packaging Group is based in Warwick, Rhode Island. Since its founding in 1945, it has grown into one of the industry's most creative package design, enhancement, and solutions companies in the Northeast for printing, folding cartons, and plastic components. Jay Packaging Group serves a variety of industries, including niche packaging for the beauty, luxe, home and health markets.

"Jay Packaging Group is an innovative company with talented employees. It's exciting to expand our operations to the East Coast and invest in the people, plants and profitability of both businesses," said Steve Wirrig, CEO of Rohrer Corporation. "Together, we can provide our customers with best of both worlds – unbeatable packaging solutions through Rohrer's ezComboSM programs and custom printing and packaging options through Jay Packaging Group."

Richard Kelly, CEO and co-owner of Jay Packaging Group added, "I am proud of our team, and the business we have built over the years. I am confident the integration of Jay Packaging Group into Rohrer's network will make both organizations stronger, and position us for further investment, growth and job creation." Mesirow acted as the financial advisor to Jay Packaging Group on the sale to Rohrer Corporation.

In addition to extending Rohrer's national manufacturing presence, the acquisition of Jay Packaging Group will advance the eco-friendly packaging goals of the company. "Rohrer continues to innovate with sustainable packaging products like ecoComboTM post-consumer recycled materials and our All-Paper Blister. Jay Packaging Group's Sustainable Procurement Policy and Packaging Goals will help us accelerate the eco-friendly packaging solutions we offer to our customers," said Carmine Lombardi, senior vice president of Rohrer Corporation. "At the same time, the customers of Jay Packaging Group can now benefit from Rohrer's comprehensive suite of packaging solutions."

Rohrer Corporation is a portfolio company of Wellspring Capital Management. For more information on Rohrer Corporation, please visit: Rohrer.com.

About Rohrer Corporation

Rohrer believes true partners make the perfect package. Our award-winning team uses state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies to provide innovative retail packaging solutions for our partners. Our partners enjoy industry-leading speed, quality, and value through our ezComboSM program, and beautiful design and inventive solutions in our custom packaging programs. Rohrer's packaging solutions help build brands and bottom lines. For additional information, please visit Rohrer.com.

About Wellspring Capital Management

Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience, and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements, and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise, and access to resources. For additional information, please visit WellspringCapital.com.

