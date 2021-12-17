SuperCom Receives Nasdaq Letter on Minimum Bid Requirements

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, received a letter from Nasdaq, indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as the Company's closing bid price for its common stock was below $1.00 per share for the 32 consecutive business days prior to the Notice, between October 27, 2021 and December 10, 2021.

SuperCom expects to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement within the upcoming 180 days compliance period.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been granted a 180-calendar day compliance period, or until June 13, 2022, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. SuperCom expects to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement within the compliance period.

The Company's Shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market during the 180 days compliance period. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for at least 10 consecutive business days during the 180-calendar day compliance period.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by June 13, 2022, the Company may be eligible a second 180-calendar day compliance period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

If the Company chooses to implement a reverse stock split, it must complete the split no later than ten business days prior to the expiration of the compliance period.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website: http://www.supercom.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations and the anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business and results of operations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, including levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies; and the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Forward Looking Statements" in any report and the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and reports on Form 6-K are uncertain. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Corporate Contact: Ordan Trabelsi, President Americas ordan@supercom.com

View original content:

SOURCE SuperCom Ltd