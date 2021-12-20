Honda Alabama Auto Plant Begins Production of 2022 Honda Passport and First-Ever Passport TrailSport Model

- Lincoln plant is exclusive production facility for the 2022 Honda Passport and 2022 TrailSport models, the new halo for Honda light trucks

LINCOLN, Ala., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda today announced the start of mass production of the new 2022 Honda Passport and Passport TrailSport at its Alabama Auto Plant (AAP) in Lincoln.

The refreshed 2022 Honda Passport begins arriving at dealerships this winter with a rugged new exterior design that reflects its off-road capabilities. AAP also has begun production of the first Honda TrailSport models — Passport TrailSport and Pilot TrailSport — both built exclusively in Alabama. The new halo for Honda light trucks, TrailSport highlights the off-road capability, versatility and durability that has long been engineered into Honda light trucks.

"Our Honda team has been building light trucks in Lincoln for over two decades, and we're incredibly proud to apply that manufacturing know-how and skill to every new model we produce," said Vice President and Alabama Auto Plant Lead Bob Schwyn. "Starting production of the new 2022 Passport and Passport TrailSport is a great way to kick off our next 20 years of Honda manufacturing in Alabama."

The new Passport TrailSport combines Passport's strong unibody construction, independent front and rear suspension, and available class-leading torque-vectoring AWD system with TrailSport exclusive exterior and interior styling. TrailSport features include a unique grille, 18-inch black alloy wheels, tires sporting a rugged sidewall, and the distinctive orange-on-black TrailSport badge on the grille and tailgate.

Honda associates at the Alabama Auto Plant have been producing the Honda Passport since its return to the lineup in 2018. In addition to Passport and Pilot, the plant is also the exclusive global production source for the Honda Odyssey minivan and the Honda Ridgeline pickup truck.

Designed for adventure, the 2022 Passport joins the 2022 Pilot as the first Honda light truck models to wear the new TrailSport badge. Production of the Honda Pilot TrailSport began at the Alabama Auto Plant in October.

20 Years of Manufacturing in Alabama



Honda marked 20 years of vehicle and engine production in Alabama on November 14. On that date in 2001, a Honda Odyssey was the first vehicle to roll off the assembly line. The facility now has produced more than 5 million vehicles and engines, reflecting a cumulative capital investment of over $2 billion, and contributing to more than $12 billion annually in economic impact to the state of Alabama.

About Honda Manufacturing in America



Honda established manufacturing operations in America in 1979 with the start of motorcycle production in Marysville, Ohio, followed in November 1982 by the start of automobile production at the Marysville Auto Plant.

In 2020, more than two-thirds of the Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts, and Honda's cumulative auto production in America exceeds 28.2 million vehicles.

Honda has one of the largest and most diverse U.S. manufacturing footprints of any international company, employing more than 22,000 associates who support operations at the company's 12 plants with the annual capacity to produce more than 1.2 million automobiles, 3.5 million engines, 750,000 power equipment products and 200,000 powersports products, as well as the HondaJet advanced light jet and GE Honda HF120 turbofan engines in America.

Cumulatively, Honda has invested more than $18.5 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations, including more than $3.2 billion over the past five years. The company also works with more than 627 U.S. original equipment suppliers, with U.S.-sourced parts purchases of $23.5 billion in 2020 and approximately $446.8 billion since 1979. Learn more at https://hondainamerica.com/.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book.

