Interim HealthCare Inc. Names 2021 Therapist of the Year Sonia Berry of Easley, South Carolina commended for resilient positivity and determination to help all patients heal

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health, hospice and healthcare staffing services, names Sonia Berry, occupational therapist, as the 2021 Therapist of the Year. This honor is given to an individual who embodies Interim HealthCare's core values of integrity, compassion and patient focus.

Sonia earned widespread appreciation from patients and leaders for her resilient positivity, determination to help all patients heal, and the support she's given to the mission of the organization.

"Sonia can first and foremost be described as one committed to enriching lives. As a therapy leader, she shares information in a positive light," said Katherine Craven, RN, clinical director for Interim HealthCare of the Upstate. "Whether it's policies and procedures or new processes, she helps each member of the team understand the impact of our care and how they can work toward a positive outcome for patients and the organization."

Since joining Interim HealthCare of the Upstate in 2018, Sonia has gained the respect of coworkers and patients through her kind nature and team player mentality. Sonia is always an advocate, willing to go above and beyond to see patients in all rural areas. She has exceptional clinical judgment and compassion in caring and is trusted among her peers and leadership to manage the most complex of clinical needs.

Having access to quality occupational therapy in the home is a critical part of the care continuum, as it places patients on the path to improved health and wellness and can prevent hospitalizations. Therapists also play an integral role on the care team and in helping people regain their mobility and independence.

Therapists like Sonia who are dedicated to the excellence of in-home care are changing the way Americans view healthcare. Recent data from Interim HealthCare and The Harris Poll revealed that 65% of Americans would have considered home healthcare as an alternative to a hospital stay in the past if they had known it was an option. This is one of many recent data points gathered, showcasing the shifting mindset of consumers regarding home healthcare.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to help patients overcome challenges in their daily lives," said Sonia Berry. "In all aspects of healthcare, the outcome of the patient is always the main priority and helping patients find their way back to health and happiness is extremely rewarding. I'm honored to be recognized as Therapist of the Year and look forward to continuing to provide the best care to my community."

In honor of the work that therapists like Sonia do in the home healthcare setting, Interim HealthCare celebrated National Home Care & Hospice Month by inviting the public to discover the unique benefits and full continuum of care available with home healthcare through its campaign, "The Difference is Home."

