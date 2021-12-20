Marcone Acquires Professional Plumbing Group

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcone, the leading residential appliance parts distributor and portfolio company of Genstar Capital, today announced that it has acquired Professional Plumbing Group (PPG), a distributor of plumbing products for repair and remodel applications, from Dunes Point Capital, LP.

PPG designs, manufactures, markets and distributes high-quality plumbing products. PPG's portfolio includes products from two proprietary brands – Wolverine Brass, and Speakman – as well as third-party products across all of the leading brands. Wolverine Brass is a respected brand selling high quality plumbing products for the past 125+ years exclusively to professional plumbers and trade personnel; Speakman is a 150+ year-old brand widely known for high quality showers and other fixtures. PPG sells 20,000 SKUs to more than 10,000 customers including plumbing technicians, third-party distributors, ecommerce providers and retailers and through commercial channels such as hospitality. PPG has nearly 300 employees and is based in Concordville, PA.

Jim Souers, Chief Executive Officer of Marcone, stated, "PPG is a superb business and a leader in the plumbing specialty marketplace operating through highly diversified sales channels with long-established customer relationships. Its brands are well known and trusted among the trade community and is a strong strategic fit with our go forward strategy. We are excited to capitalize on increased spending on plumbing products from consumers, technicians and larger strategic accounts, and look forward to working together with PPG to accelerate growth. We are pleased to welcome PPG's strong management team and organization to the Marcone family."

Rob Rutledge, Managing Director at Genstar Capital, said, "When we partnered with Marcone and its management team earlier this year, we knew it was a truly outstanding business in its core market with a large opportunity to expand by selling other parts and services into the home. PPG represents an exciting step into the large and fragmented plumbing market, with material revenue opportunities across the combined customer base."

About Marcone

Marcone is an authorized distributor for major brands such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, General Electric, Maytag, Bosch, Samsung, L-G and many more. Through its vast distribution network, Marcone supplies the largest inventory of original replacement parts in the country for household appliances such as refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Marcone exports to over 120 countries and also operates a comprehensive training institute offering quality business and technical training. Headquartered in St. Louis, Marcone has 12 regional distribution centers and nearly 50 retail centers.

About PPG

PPG is a distributor of plumbing products for repair and remodel applications. PPG distributes two proprietary brands (Wolverine Brass and Speakman), along with third-party plumbing products. PPG serves ten thousand customers across four channels: direct-to-trade, commercial, ecommerce, and retail. PPG is headquartered in Concordville, PA and employs nearly 300 people. For more information, visit https://www.ppg-inc.com.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $33 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, industrials, healthcare, and software industries.

