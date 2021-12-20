Republic Services' National Finalists Compete in ROAD-EO Championship More Than 80 Employees Battled to Win Safety and Skill Competition

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, today announced the winners of its ROAD-EO National Championship, featuring collection drivers, heavy equipment operators and technicians from across the country.

Republic's ROAD-EO competition is an opportunity for employees to demonstrate their expert driving and maintenance skills and is the Company's largest employee engagement event. Drivers and operators navigated timed courses with challenges featuring obstacles they face every day. Technicians completed a timed assessment to identify specific maintenance issues.

Hundreds of employees competed at local and regional levels with a total of 41 drivers, 22 operators and 21 technicians qualifying for the National Championship. The finalists traveled to Arizona for the competition at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. After a day of competitive skills challenges, eight winners were named:

Rear-Load Driver: Returning Champion, Jesus Lizares , Gardena, Calif.

Front-Load Driver: Mark Solorz , Sauk Rapids, Minn.

Side-Load Driver: Returning Finalist, James Thompson , Telford, Pa.

Roll-Off Driver: Jose Duarte , Huntington Beach, Calif.

Wheel Loader Operator: David Talas , Phoenix, Ariz.

Bulldozer Operator: Returning Finalist, Greg Schaff , Commerce City, Colo.

Collection Technician: Matt Gallus , Sauk Rapids, Minn.

Post Collection Technician: Corey Blair , Bishopville, S.C.

The collection drivers competed in one of four categories – Residential Rear-Loader, Residential Side-Load, Industrial Roll-Off, and Commercial Front-Loader – and were required to complete timed challenges, including parallel parking, alley backing and a serpentine course.

Eleven heavy equipment operators competed in the Bulldozer category, while 11 others competed in the Wheel-Loader category, completing challenges including forward/back, dirt pickup and back drag.

Technicians were tasked with a complex diagnostic examination of either a collection or post-collection vehicle, during which they were required to identify 10 maintenance issues within 10 minutes.

All first, second and third place winners received additional paid time off and cash prizes, as well as a trophy and bragging rights.

Republic Services is committed to offering the best work environment for frontline employees, including drivers, heavy equipment operators and technicians. We are always recruiting and hiring great people to join our team, and offer a competitive salary, generous benefits, paid vacation, safety bonuses, and numerous career advancement opportunities. For more information, please visit https://republicservices.jobs.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior customer experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

