SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RRD, PTRS, CPLG, VSAT, LEVL; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Chatham Asset Management, LLC for $10.85 per share in cash. If you are an RRD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to OceanFirst Financial Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Partners Bancorp shareholders may elect to receive $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Partners Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Partners Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Under the terms of the merger, CorePoint shareholders will receive $15.65 per share in cash plus, if applicable and in certain circumstances, incremental cash consideration if CorePoint timely resolves previously disclosed tax proceedings with the Internal Revenue Service. If you are a CorePoint shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Inmarsat. Under the terms of the merger, Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Viasat shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Merchants Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Level One shareholders will have the right to receive 0.7167 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of Level One common stock owned. If you are a Level One shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

