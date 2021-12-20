TCL Top Executives Will Announce Business & All-New Smart Product Strategies Prior To CES 2022

To start off 2022, TCL will virtually reveal its latest display technologies and 2022 additions to its smart devices lineup with Inspire Greatness Press Conferences

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a leading consumer electronics brand, is bringing the excitement to global audiences with its latest corporate messaging - smart home in action, as well as the preview of 2022 Mini LED TV and mobile lineups, before its offline exhibition at CES 2022.

Ms. Juan Du, Chairperson of TCL Electronics will host the global press conference online on January 4, along with senior TCL executives.

Later the same day, Senior Vice President of TCL North America Chris Larson , and his executive team will discuss the brand's strategy in the region while introducing the latest products and news in the TCL North America Virtual Press Conference.

Follow us on TCL social media channels with #TCLInspireGreatness #TCL_MiniLED #CES2022 for the latest updates during CES 2022.

Global (Virtual) Press Conference

Date: January 4, 2022

Time: 06:00 (PST) / 15:00 (CET) / 17:00 (AST)/ 19:30 (IST) / 22:00 (CST)

Livestream: CES landing page

Twitter: @TCL_TV_Global

Facebook: @TCLElectronicsGlobal

Instagram: @tclelectronics

YouTube: @TCL Electronics

North American (Virtual) Press Conference

Date: January 4, 2022

Time: 07:00 (PST)

Livestream CES landing page

Twitter: @TCL_USA

Facebook: @TCLUSA

Instagram: @TCL_USA

YouTube: @TCL USA

TCL will also be exhibiting at CES 2022 on the following days:

Date: January 5-8th, 2022

Venue: Booth #17017, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

