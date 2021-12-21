Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Hiring of Former CAA Executive Milon Mannis

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that Milon Mannis, a former executive at Creative Artists Agency ("CAA"), has joined the CMGR team.

"Milon is an exciting addition, and we are fortunate to have him come aboard," said Amir Ben-Yohanan, Chief Executive Officer of CMGR. "We believe that Milon's strong relationships with significant brands can accelerate our company's growth. We are experiencing similar success with Alden Reiman, also a former CAA executive who is supported by teammate Julia Salmon. Alden has become a big part of our team, and we believe that Alden and Milon will be an unstoppable duo."

Mr. Mannis received his undergraduate degree from the University of Oregon. In 2016, he began a three-year tenure as a CAA executive. Mr. Mannis has also held positions with Netflix and Melrose Podcasts. He is currently working toward his MBA at the University of Southern California.

"I am thrilled to be joining CMGR's innovative team," said Mannis. "I'll concentrate on generating collaborative opportunities for our talent and brand partners."

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

