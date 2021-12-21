Marcopolo recognizes Axalta as Best Partner in 2021

GUARULHOS, Brazil, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, was named "Best Partner" for 2021 by Marcopolo, S.A., one of the largest bus manufacturers in the world. The award was presented at Marcopolo's Annual Suppliers Meeting in Caixas do Sul, Brazil.

Axalta named Best Partner by Marcopolo. From right to left: James Bellini – CEO, Marcolopolo, Lusuir Grochot – Director of Manufacturing and Logistics, Marcopolo, Alberto Ruy Calcagnotto – Executive Director of Acquisition, Marcopolo, Leonardo Vidal – Mobility Business Director, Axalta, Alison Salomoni - Procurement, Axalta, Luciano Resner - Director of Industrial Operations, Axalta, and Luiz Valerio Vilas Salgado – Procurement Manager, Axalta

"We are honored to be recognized by Marcopolo. The award celebrates and validates our commitment to offering high-quality products and services to our customers," said Leonardo Vidal, Mobility Business Director at Axalta. "Despite the recent challenging times, we have focused our efforts to satisfy our customers' needs and surpass their expectations as a global leader in mobility coatings."

Since the 1990s, Axalta and Marcopolo have collaborated to bring world-class technology and top customer service to deliver exceptional transportation products to customers worldwide.

Axalta provides a range of products, technical services, training and support to meet Marcopolo's product capacity goals and develop custom solutions for all of Marcopolo's business units.

