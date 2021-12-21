TYGES Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TYGES is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at TYGES. This year, 100% of employees said it's a great place to work – 41 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that TYGES is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

We are honored to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider team member experience a top priority every day," said Founder and CEO Tim Saumier. "We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated people at TYGES. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

This year we've added a giving program to our employee benefits. TYGES donates a $1,000 to each employee's 501c3 charity of choice annually. This allows us to prioritize what's important to our team members.

Our company prides ourselves in our strong company culture. Our generous liberal leave policy combined with employee recognition, healthy work-life balance, and team-based activities make TYGES' culture great.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About TYGES

TYGES is an executive and professional search firm placing leaders at all levels. We are guided by our core values: integrity, respect, accountability, determination, and courage. Our proven process, THE TYGES WAY, will bring your organization the talent you need while developing and motivating your people. When you entrust your talent search to us, you are forming a partnership that we take seriously. We are confident that working with TYGES will be an exceptional experience.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

