Wintrust Financial Launches New, Streamlined Securities-Based Lending Solution with Supernova Technology™

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supernova Technology™ announces a partnership with Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust") for their new wealth lending solution, the Wintrust Premier Investment Credit Line. Supernova Technology is a Chicago-based FinTech company that is a leader in the industry with securities-based lending (SBL) technology.

"As Wintrust continues to advance a holistic approach to advising its clients, having a state-of-the-art, competitive SBL solution that can be opened quickly is critical," said Thomas P. Zidar, Chairman and CEO of Wintrust Wealth Management. "We chose Supernova as our technology partner because their solution will enable us to speed up our loan origination process with an easy-to-use, digital platform for our clients and employees. Our credit and risk teams will also benefit from efficiency gains and powerful analytical tools on Supernova's platform."

Supernova is dedicated to being the best of the best by providing state-of-the-art solutions to help private banks and wealth management firms offer securities-based lending to a broader segment of their customers. After dealing with third parties' cumbersome SBL processes that hinder adoption and limit scale, Supernova developed a solution that improved and streamlined processes on the front- and back-end, benefiting wealth management institutions and their advisors, risk professionals, and investors. When institutions adopt Supernova's technology, they can realize remarkable results, including significantly reducing origination time and ongoing costs.

"Wintrust customers deserve a world-class wealth lending experience," said Tao Huang, CEO at Supernova. "We're thrilled to add Wintrust to the list of customer-centric firms who are using Supernova to help drive outstanding outcomes."

About Supernova Lending, LLC

Supernova Lending, LLC, a financial technology company based in Chicago, has built an industry-leading, fully configurable, end-to-end software solution to automate securities-based lending from origination through the life of the loan. The company empowers banks, wealth management firms, and financial advisors with education and software to deliver a low-interest rate liquidity solution to a broad segment of their clients. Using state-of-the-art risk monitoring systems, Supernova provides a robust level of information, data analytics, and transparency that few in the industry can match. The Supernova Technology Trademark is used under license from Supernova Lending, LLC.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of approximately $48 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers the sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 170 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

