BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP APPOINTS SANDRA A.J. LAWRENCE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Sandra A.J. Lawrence, former Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of The Children's Mercy Hospital and Clinics ("CMH"), to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Lawrence takes the seat vacated by Gabrielle E. Sulzberger who resigned from the Board of Directors on December 24, 2021, to pursue other commitments.

Ms. Lawrence served as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of The Children's Mercy Hospital and Clinics from 2016 until 2019 and as the Chief Financial Officer of CMH from 2005 until 2016. She brings over 30 years of executive leadership experience in healthcare, real estate, financial services and personal computing. Ms. Lawrence currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Sera Prognostics, Inc., Delaware Funds by Macquarie Mutual Funds Trust, where she serves on both the Audit and Investments Committees, and the public utility Evergy, Inc., where she serves as Chair of the Nominating, Governance, and Sustainability Committee and on the Compensation Committee. She is a former Director of American Shared Hospital Services, where she served as the Chair of the Audit Committee and on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Ms. Lawrence was named to the NACD Directorship 100 and serves on the Board of Directors of various charitable, non-profit and civic organizations, including the Hall Family Foundation, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and the NACD.

"Sandra is an immensely talented and seasoned executive with a proven track record across a broad spectrum of relevant industries. Her passion for social equity, her strong grounding in corporate governance and sustainability and her extensive industry experience will be crucial as we execute our value-added business plan and realize our purpose of creating and owning centers that are the center of the communities we serve," said James Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "On behalf of the entire Brixmor team and Board of Directors, I also want to thank Gaby for her outstanding service on our Board and for the invaluable guidance and insight she provided. We are a better company because of her contributions."

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 386 retail centers comprise approximately 68 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements is the adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") on the financial condition, operating results and cash flows of the Company, the Company's tenants, the real estate market, the financial markets and the global economy. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us and our tenants significantly, and the extent to which it continues to impact us and our tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, treatment developments, public adoption rates of COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots, and their effectiveness against emerging variants of COVID-19, such as the Delta variant, the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, and potential sustained changes in consumer behavior, among others. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

