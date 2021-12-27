HC Brands Invests Big in Infrastructure and Executive Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HC Brands makes big changes by opening a new manufacturing center in West Chester, Pennsylvania and by hiring seasoned leaders. This new executive team consists of President Jim Gruhn, Chief Marketing Officer David Markle, Chief Operating Officer Joe Binef, and Chief People Officer Sonia Postema.

"We have assembled an amazing team of leaders with very deep and diverse backgrounds who will certainly help us achieve our long-term goals," says President Jim Gruhn. "I believe all of the investments we are making in our team and capabilities will set us up for building a great company focused on delivering wonderful products and experiences for our customers, employees and community,' adds Gruhn.

The new facility in West Chester is a high throughput manufacturing and fulfillment center capable of producing all of HC Brands' products. This facility will create more than twenty jobs. The overall fulfillment network has capacity to deliver to 90% of the US population in fewer than 2 days.

HC Brands has also increased its Austin, Texas footprint by 50%. The additional capacity will allow HC Brands to manufacture additional product lines out of the center and better service its West Coast customers.

"2021 has been a unique year for HC Brands," but the pandemic has not deterred us from our long-term goals," says HC Brands CEO, Bryan Croft. "We are in a unique position because we are a pure play e-commerce business that makes personalized products. We have learned a lot in our 67-year history, and we are still seeing double digit year over year growth, something we are extremely blessed with. Now with new strategic investments we believe we can keep building an amazing business here in Jax," adds Croft.

About HC Brands

Since 1954, HC Brands, formerly Holmes Stamp & Sign, has provided essential business products to Jacksonville, Florida, but in recent years has grown into a leading ecommerce provider of personalized products ranging from stamps to tumblers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, with 9 web stores and additional distribution centers in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Austin, Texas, and Salem, Massachusetts, HC Brands continues to expand.

