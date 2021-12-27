NASA Invites Media to NOAA's Weather Observing Satellite Launch

WASHINGTON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation is now open for the upcoming launch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-T satellite, the Western Hemisphere's most advanced weather observing and environmental monitoring system.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

GOES-T is scheduled to launch March 1, 2022, on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Media prelaunch and launch activities will take place at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Media wishing to take part in person must apply for credentials at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

International media residing in the United States must apply by Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. U.S. media must apply by Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

NASA's media accreditation policy is online. For questions about accreditation, please email: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov. For other mission questions, please contact Kennedy's newsroom at: 321-867-2468.

Credentialed media will receive a confirmation email with the latest COVID-19 guidelines. If you have special logistical requests, such as space for satellite trucks, tents, or electrical connections, please contact Allison Tankersley at allison.p.tankersley@nasa.gov by Feb. 21, 2022.

About GOES-T

NOAA manages the GOES-R Series Program through an integrated NOAA-NASA office, administering its ground system contract, operating the satellites, and distributing their data to users worldwide.

GOES-T will be renamed GOES-18 once it reaches geostationary orbit. Following a successful orbital checkout of its instruments and systems, GOES-18 will go into operational service as GOES West. In this position, the satellite will provide critical data for the U.S. West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America, and the Pacific Ocean.

The launch is managed by NASA's Launch Services Program based at Kennedy, America's multi-user spaceport. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, oversees the acquisition of the GOES-R satellite and instruments. Lockheed Martin designs, creates, and tests the GOES-R Series satellites. L3Harris Technologies provides the main instrument payload, the Advanced Baseline Imager, and the ground system, which includes the antenna system for data reception.

For more information about GOES-T, visit:

https://go.nasa.gov/3esXZcw

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo 321-501-8425.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA