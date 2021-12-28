Coaches and players visit Disneyland Park, their first official stop on the way to the New Year's Day Rose Bowl Game

Disneyland Resort Welcomes Rose Bowl Game-Bound Teams, Ohio State and Utah Coaches and players visit Disneyland Park, their first official stop on the way to the New Year's Day Rose Bowl Game

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The No. 6 Ohio State University Buckeyes and the No.11 Utah Utes have won the coveted berths in the 2022 Rose Bowl presented by Capital One Venture X in Pasadena, Calif., and their first stop along the way was a traditional visit to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 27.

The Ohio State University Buckeyes and Utah Utes Welcomed at Disneyland Resort Before Rose Bowl Game on New Year’s Day: The head football coaches and select players from the teams pose for a photo with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland Park, in Anaheim, Calif., Dec. 27, 2021. The teams made their first stop on the way to the 2022 Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X in Pasadena, Calif., with a visit to the Disneyland Resort. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

The teams will play in the 108th Rose Bowl Game on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, while Utah won its first Pac-12 Championship, finishing the season with a 10-3 record overall. Before meeting on the field, the teams met for their first official pre-game appearance, and only joint appearance of bowl week, at the Disneyland Resort.

Both teams were celebrated with a festive cavalcade on Main Street U.S.A., in Disneyland Park. Featured in the cavalcade were Ohio State head coach Ryan Day along with Ohio State players: quarterback CJ Stroud, offensive lineman Dawand Jones, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and safety Bryson Shaw. Also featured were Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham along with Utah players: quarterback Cameron Rising, wide receiver Britain Covey, linebacker Devin Lloyd, and defensive end Mika Tafua.

Immediately following the cavalcade Disneyland hosted media for questions with the head coaches and featured players.

This year will be Ohio State's 16th appearance in the Rose Bowl Game and marks the first appearance by the Utes in what is also known as "The Granddaddy of Them All" in bowl games. The game also will be just the second meeting of Ohio State and Utah. The last time the two teams met on the gridiron was in 1986, when the Buckeyes beat the Utes, 64-6.

About the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious, 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 two-bedroom equivalent Disney Vacation Club units; the magical, 973-room Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel with its "day-at-the-beach" theme. For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com , call (866) 43-DISNEY or contact local travel agents. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort opened July 17, 1955. Open daily, year-round.

