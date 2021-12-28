VOX NETWORK SOLUTIONS AWARDED 2021 PARTNER OF THE YEAR NA BY EGAIN

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Network Solutions (VOX) today announced they were the recipient of the eGain 2021 Econet™ Partner of the Year Award for North America. Winners are selected based on market presence, domain expertise, client focus, and track record of success.

"We are honored to receive this award from eGain, confirming that our 'better together' solutions are resonating in the enterprise space. We continue to see considerable growth and opportunity with knowledge-powered customer engagement solutions, and eGain provides the necessary resources, and is the ideal partner when it comes to customer engagement," said VOX Network Solution's CEO Scott Landis. "Our unique Lifecycle approach continues to be the differentiator in this marketplace. Our focus on solutions that best align with organizational strategy and unique scenarios bring tremendous value to our customers."

In 2021, VOX continued to increase their Avaya practice along with eGain's Ai-infused knowledge management solutions, seeing significant growth in Contact Center, Cloud and XCaaS. VOX achieved continued year-over-year growth in their eGain business, and FY21 is showing signs of a continued positive trend.

"Our expanding ecosystem is delivering rich, secure and scalable cloud solutions to clients, powered by eGain's top-rated platform for knowledge-powered customer engagement," said Chris Krystalowich, VP of Sales, Americas, for eGain. "Our congratulations to VOX on this achievement!"

This announcement aligns with the recent recognition from Avaya, where VOX was named for the 2nd consecutive year as their 2020 Overall U.S. Partner of the Year and their inaugural 2020 Midmarket Partner of the Year. In addition, CRN recently recognized VOX for their extensive managed services portfolio, with achievements in both the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces. This was the 3rd consecutive appearance VOX has made in CRN's MSP 500 List, and 4th overall.

About VOX

At its core, VOX Network Solutions is driven by a diverse team of consultants, entrepreneurs, and technologists. With six fundamental practices (Consulting, Contact Center, Collaboration, Network, Security, Managed Services) and a prescriptive process methodology, VOX seeks to empower clients, partners, and employees to create something better. For organizations with a focus on improving processes and technology to increase revenue, improve efficiencies and simplify procedures. Our proven track record with the top fortune 250 enterprise brands have enabled our clients to make informed business decisions resulting in measurable business and solution outcomes. As a result of this cooperative approach, VOX has been named one of the fastest growing companies in the United States and has strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Cisco, Avaya, and Microsoft. Learn more at http://www.voxns.com.

