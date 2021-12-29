New Denver-based company closes first transaction since launching its real estate firm in 2021

Armada Venture Partners Acquires Park Hill Industrial Building New Denver-based company closes first transaction since launching its real estate firm in 2021

DENVER, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada Venture Partners, a local boutique commercial real estate investment and development company, announced it has purchased a 46,000 square-foot warehouse in Park Hill.

The vacant Denver warehouse, located at 3939 Kearney Street, will be renovated and leased in 2022.

"We are being intentional in acquiring and redeveloping in-fill opportunities across various asset classes to support growing companies and drive economic growth in our city," said Ryan Arnold, principal of Armada. "Park Hill is one of the gems of Denver. It is known for its architectural diversity, relaxed suburb-in-the-city vibe, and the easy access it affords to major thoroughfares, transit and downtown."

Evan Makovsky, Byron Johnson and Craig Myles of NAI Shames Makovsky facilitated the transaction on behalf of the seller. The purchase price was $6,320,000.

About Armada Venture Partners

Armada Venture Partners, a creative boutique commercial real estate company founded in Denver in 2021, brings value to properties and investors by integrating acquisitions, capital markets and structured finance, in addition to offering asset management solutions for projects in Colorado and other high growth regions. Armada's principals have acquired, developed and asset managed over $200M in real estate assets since 2014. For more information, visit www.armadavp.com.

