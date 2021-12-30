Ronn Torossian on PR's Many Advantages

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, a leading public relations executive and author of "For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results with Game-Changing Public Relations", which was recently updated with a paperback version released a book excerpt detailing public relations advantages and the many reasons to utilize PR tactics.

"PR's significant advantage over marketing and advertising is its ability to create independent third-party recognition and endorsement—an incredible asset in a crowded, distracted, and confused world. Understanding this point is critical, because the right publicity has profoundly more credibility than ads and marketing campaigns. The public feels that when a third party—a YouTuber, influencer, personality, celebrity, journalist, blogger—features something in a positive light within a compelling and personal story, that entity earns an authenticity and prominence ad campaigns can't buy. Even when a brand or an entrepreneur engages people directly from their own platforms, a version of PR, valuable connections are made. However, the constant noise of social media news feeds, influencer posts, citizen journalist videos, fake news, unauthorized content on digital platforms, not to mention old-school cable and network news, has created new hazards and challenges for brands, businesses, and people. There's a lot to keep track of and respond to.

"Buying habits can't be determined the old-fashioned way anymore. It's not just the coronavirus pandemic that has changed the way people shop. Yes, Amazon was pulling in $11,000 a second during the most aggressive stage of the COVID-19 lockdown. But I'm not just talking about the switch in shopping habits from brick-and-mortar stores to virtual or digital buying, a trend that's been going on for some time. The decisions about what people buy, from fashion to toys, are made differently now. The 'arbiters of taste' are internet influencers or your neighbors on TikTok and Instagram. They aren't people publishing magazines or newspapers.

"Even if you want to cling to the idea that traditional placement in the press is a way to secure impressions and customers, those placements are harder and harder to get.

"Streamlined staffs mean fewer trend and style stories. Besides, people don't buy suits and dresses in the same way they did years ago, based on what a fashion editor tells them is hot or fashionable. That may be one of the reasons why long-time and iconic editor-at-large at Vogue André Leon Talley was replaced by 20-something YouTuber Liza Koshy. The idea being, maybe the magazine will attract a new audience willing to pay attention to a young, digitally savvy influencer who might also help save the magazine business. Whether it works or not will be determined. But one thing is clear: These days, Vogue is not the star maker it once was."

