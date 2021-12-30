TACO BELL® FRANCHISEE NORTH TEXAS BELLS CELEBRATES 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco Bell® Franchisee, North Texas Bells, celebrated its 10-year Anniversary on December 21. They hosted their employees and vendors to celebrate the annual Founder's Day and Gladys Award Celebration, which was held at Fogo de Chao in Addison, TX with special guest host Four Day Weekend.

North Texas Bells was founded on December 21, 2011, with the acquisition of 13 units in the Dallas metroplex. Since then, the company has acquired 34 locations and has organically grown 12 more units bringing their Taco Bell portfolio to 59 locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. North Texas Bells employs over 1,250 people and serves over 27,000 meals per day.

The company was founded with a purpose of "Building Know-How and Creating Opportunities for Others." They enact this purpose through their core values of accountability, integrity, positive energy, guest focus, servant leadership, and recognition. These core values provide the foundation to realize their mission of being "Consistently, Best on Block," and led them to be ranked in the Top #200 Franchises by Franchise Times.

"The 10 years went by fast, and the growth has been tremendous, but I am most proud of the team of people that has made this happen and the family that we have become," said Troy Morrison, President of North Texas Bells.

North Texas Bells is looking forward to the next 10 years and is shifting its strategy to transform from a growth-oriented company into a people-oriented company. They are focused on building the Family and guiding each employee to understand and connect to the purpose, improve productivity, develop professionalism, and help build prosperity for the employees. In addition, giving back is important to serve those in the community and the employees. Troy Morrison created The Gladys Foundation to give back to the community in North Texas through scholarship funds, a hardship fund, children's school supply drive, and partnerships with other local non-profits. If you would like to learn more about The Gladys Foundation or donate to the cause, click here.

About North Texas Bells, LLC

North Texas Bells, LLC (NTB) is a Franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. NTB was founded and committed its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." Delivering Great Food and a Great Guest Experience is paramount to the success of NTB. The company has grown to over 59 Taco Bell locations in North Texas and Central Oklahoma. NTB celebrates its culture focused on family and winning in every category. Our people are the foundation for success, and we treat everyone as Family.

For information about North Texas Bells, LLC, visit www.ntbells.com or follow us on social media. Like: facebook.com/NTBells – Follow: linkedin.com/company/north-texas-bells-llc

