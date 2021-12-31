Keep track of your child's temperature with MOBI's DualScan Ultra Pulse Ear & Forehead Talking Digital Thermometer with Pulse Rate Monitoring

MOBI's DualScan™ ULTRA PULSE Talking Ear and Forehead Digital Thermometer is not only easy to use but affordably priced, saving parents the hassle traditionally associated with standard thermometers

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBI Technologies Inc., an award-winning U.S.-based smart home health and technologies brand, has once again astonished the public by allowing customers to purchase the MOBI DualScan Ultra Pulse Ear & Forehead Talking Digital Thermometer with Pulse Rate Monitoring with an incredibly affordable price of $29.99. The MOBI DualScan Ultra Pulse Ear & Forehead Thermometer is the next generation in advanced temperature reading. New features include a one-touch heart rate monitor, built-in flashlight, and displays room temperature when idle. Readings from the Ultra Pulse can be read out in 3 languages making the device inclusive and for families to receive the health benefits of the Ultra Pulse.

Available just in time for Winter and Omicron.

One of the parents' biggest concerns during wintertime has traditionally been the spread of the Flu. Today, the biggest concern is undoubtedly the spread of Covid-19 cases, and more recently, concern has been the rise in Covid-19's Omicron variant cases. With MOBI's UltraPulse Talking Ear & Forehead Thermometer, parents and caregivers can have peace of mind, knowing that quality, accurate, and instant temperature monitoring is just one scan away.

How to Use this Thermometer

It is straightforward. Just scan and listen. It is the answer for the whole family, from the baby to the elderly family member. Remember, you can keep track of your pulse rate for ovulation cycles, heart health, and more. This unit is durable, easy to clean, and requires no probe covers, and includes two standard +AAA batteries.

About the MOBI DualScan Ultra Pulse Talking Ear and Forehead Digital Thermometer

With the MOBI UltraPulse Talking Ear & Forehead Thermometer, you can catch your child's fever and avoid the confusion that often comes with traditional thermometers. Carefully crafted and recommended by doctors, users receive readings with just one scan in one second. This thermometer has six functions, and it will not make you wonder if you secured the correct reading.

The full list of the MOBI DualScan UltraPulse Talking Thermometer's Features include:

Dual Body Temperature Reading Methods (Ear or Forehead)

Fingertip Heart Rate Monitoring

Built-in Flashlight To Avoid Disturbing Your Loved Ones

Temperature Readouts In 3 Languages

Diagnostic Normal / High Fever Indicators

Bright Backlit Screen

LED Fever Indicators

Memory Recall of Last 30 Readouts

Fahrenheit & Celsius Mode

When Idle, Displays Current Room Temperature With Date & Time

Removeable Sanitary Cover For Thermometer Tip

"Our goal with the MOBI Ultra Pulse is to create a single health thermometer that's right for the whole family, and we believe we've succeeded," Naghi said. "Use this model in the baby's room, for yourself or for your older relatives who may be under your care. It's easy to use, feature-rich and affordable for any family."- said CEO David Naghi.

The MOBI DualScan Ultra Pulse Ear & Forehead Talking Digital Thermometer with Pulse Rate Monitoring is available for an MSRP of $29.99 via getmobi.com .

About MOBI Technologies, Inc.

MOBI Technologies Inc. is a consumer health and home electronics brand committed to elevating the consumer experience around digital living and wellness monitoring for all ages. Through intuitive, easy-to-use solutions and Home Health Tech kits, MOBI inspires smart living while catering to comfort when you need to manage and monitor vitals.

Find all of MOBI's home health technology products at getmobi.com and get smart about home monitoring.

