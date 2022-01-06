Aeromexico Reports December 2021 Traffic Results

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeromexico") (BMV: AEROMEX) today reported December 2021 operational results.

Grupo Aeromexico transported 1 million 744 thousand passengers in December 2021 . Passengers carried were at 98.9% of December 2019 levels. Aeromexico transported 11.6% more Domestic passengers in December 2021 than in December 2019 , with International passengers carried at 77.5% of 2019 levels.

Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), was at 82.6% of December 2019 levels. Domestic capacity increased by 13.6% compared to December 2019 and international ASK recovery reached 70.7% of December 2019 levels.

Demand, measured in passenger-kilometers (RPKs), was at 81.6% of December 2019 levels. Domestic demand increased by 17.2% compared to December 2019 , while international demand represented 68.3% of 2019 levels.

December load factor was 80.3%, a decrease of 0.6 p.p. versus December 2019 . Domestic load factor was 81.9%, an increase of 2.5 p.p. versus December 2019 . International load factor was 79.4%, a 2.1 p.p. decrease compared to December 2019 .

During December 2021 , Aeromexico extended its operations at Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to Terminal 1, offering 20 daily departures. Aeromexico relocated operations of nine domestic routes to T1: Campeche , Durango, Los Mochis , Matamoros , Nuevo Laredo , Reynosa , Tampico , Zacatecas and Zihuatanejo . In addition, Aeromexico began to operate the Monterrey - Madrid , Guadalajara - Madrid and Cancun - Sao Paulo routes with three weekly frequencies for each route.



December

YTD December

2021 2020 2019 Var vs 2020 Var vs 2019

2021 2020 2019 Var vs 2020 Var vs 2019























RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





















Domestic 1,177 875 1,004 34.6% 17.2%

11,766 7,057 11,603 66.7% 1.4% International 1,848 880 2,704 110.1% -31.7%

14,453 9,388 30,868 54.0% -53.2% Total 3,025 1,754 3,709 72.4% -18.4%

26,219 16,444 42,470 59.4% -38.3%























ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions)





















Domestic 1,437 1,102 1,265 30.4% 13.6%

14,537 9,629 14,322 51.0% 1.5% International 2,346 1,515 3,317 54.9% -29.3%

20,237 15,956 36,835 26.8% -45.1% Total 3,784 2,617 4,583 44.6% -17.4%

34,774 25,586 51,157 35.9% -32.0%























Load Factor (itinerary, %)





p.p. p.p.







p.p. p.p. Domestic 81.9 79.3 79.4 2.5 2.5

80.9 73.3 81.0 7.6 -0.1 International 79.4 67.1 81.5 12.3 -2.1

74.0 68.2 83.8 5.8 -9.8 Total 80.3 72.7 80.9 7.7 -0.6

77.0 70.3 83.0 6.6 -6.1























Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands)





















Domestic 1,235 877 1,107 40.8% 11.6%

12,366 7,220 13,113 71.3% -5.7% International 509 239 656 112.8% -22.5%

4,187 2,264 7,576 85.0% -44.7% Total 1,744 1,116 1,763 56.2% -1.1%

16,553 9,484 20,689 74.5% -20.0%

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

"RPKs" Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.

"ASKs" Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.

"Load Factor" equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.

"Passengers" refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.

Grupo Aeromexico´s investors presentation is available in the following link: https://www.aeromexico.com/en-us/investors

Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America , will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation. The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

