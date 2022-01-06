French-Based Publication Praises Dominica as the "Secret Pearl of the Caribbean"

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica's flourishing eco-tourism industry promises an unspoiled paradise, offering tourists world-class experiences with minimal impact on the environment.

Dominica, affectionately known as the "Nature Island," is one of the most beautiful places in the world – boasting breath-taking hiking trails, romantic secluded bays, and renowned diving. This island is the Caribbean's best-kept secret and guarantees a different kind of escape. Dominica excels at offering eco-conscious tourists a unique experience that only the island's natural beauty, wellness facilities, exquisite locations and kind people can provide.

In a recent article for The Relais & Châteaux, Amber Gibson, a Chicago-based journalist, described Dominica as the "secret pearl" of the Caribbean. "Dominica remains an under-the-radar destination, meaning its lush rainforests, cascading rivers, natural hot springs and tropical flora and fauna thrive in pristine conditions without the negative ramifications of human impact," said Gibson.

The nation's eco hotels and resorts offer visitors the opportunity to embed themselves in a variety of natural surroundings. According to the Caribbean Journal, Caribbean resorts nestled on the hillside, like Jungle Bay, are the "rare gems" that offer visitors views and sounds different to their beach counterparts.

As the country moves towards complete climate resilience, visitors can be confident that their trip helps preserve and boost the environment. Those who fall in love with the country can be pleased to know that they can make it their ideal second home.

"Dominica's natural beauty, welcoming community and exceptional ongoing handling of the COVID-19 pandemic have already made the nation a popular tourist destination. These factors continue to also attract remote workers, digital nomads and those seeking a practical Plan B to protect their family in light of COVID," said Denise Charles, Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives.

Under Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, investors looking to expand their real estate portfolio have the opportunity to invest in established luxury hotel brands and villas and receive Dominican Citizenship. This real estate route supports several sustainable resorts from renowned hoteliers that prioritise the natural environment. Over the years, it has attracted internationally recognised hotels to its shores, from the award-winning Secret Bay, Marriott, Hilton, Kempinski, and unique boutique villas and resorts.

Established in 1993, Dominica has welcomed foreign investors and their families to become citizens of the nation once investing in either a government fund or pre-approved real estate options. Once they undergo the necessary security checks, qualifying applicants to gain citizenship of the nation with visa-free access to over 160 countries and territories. They also earn the right to live, work and study in Dominica and the ability to pass citizenship down, establishing a future legacy.

