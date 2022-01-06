Learning Pool acquires True Office Learning to bring adaptive learning to the Learning Experience Platform

LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Pool, the U.K. based leader in learning technology, today announced the acquisition of True Office Learning, the award-winning adaptive compliance technology firm based in New York City.

Learning Pool Logo

True Office Learning is the creator of award-winning adaptive eLearning and behavioral intelligence technology that measurably improves performance in organizations around the world. Specializing in predictive insight and targeted remediation, True Office Learning has become the go-to disruptor in compliance helping a wide range of Fortune 100 clients like Pfizer, Mondelez and Cargill create award winning programs that proactively manage risk and drive better business outcomes.

True Office Learning's adaptive compliance learning, produced by in-house specialists to US Department of Justice standards, has been deployed to more than 17 million users in 65 languages. Saving clients hundreds of millions of hours in seat time by adapting learning to individual needs and providing previously unattainable insights, True Office Learning increases the efficiency of learning programs by 30-50% while ensuring users are prepared to make effective decisions in navigating critical risks and legislative requirements.

Speaking about the acquisition, Learning Pool CEO Ben Betts said, "True Office Learning represents a significant step in our journey to create extraordinary outcomes for companies who invest in learning. The True Office Learning team has developed the most trusted and innovative offering in the compliance space today and we couldn't be more excited about bringing the technology and team into our Stream Learning Suite."

Neha Gupta, True Office Learning CEO, said "True Office Learning has changed the way compliance teams think about training and data in just a few short years, since spinning out from the New York Stock Exchange. Having accelerated the adoption of our adaptive, insights-focused technologies to serve more than 300 leading organizations, we have shifted compliance training from "check the box" to measurable, personalized experiences that yield actionable intelligence on the learners. The opportunity to combine our solutions with Learning Pool's LXP technology, Stream, represents a significant leap forward for our combined customers. We are excited to take our shared passion for innovation, customer centricity and delivering extraordinary outcomes forward to build the future of enterprise learning."

Ben Betts added "Most large companies rely on legacy LMS platforms to deliver the nuts and bolts of learning, significantly limiting what they can measure, personalize and automate within eLearning experiences. But together, Learning Pool and True Office Learning will be able to demonstrate the advantages of delivering compliance learning through an LXP to meet critical business needs today, whilst also preparing the workforce for tomorrow. In the past two years, the way we work and learn has changed dramatically, and our aim is to lead the way in reshaping the new workplace learning landscape."

As companies turn increasingly towards Learning Experience Platforms and the use of Artificial Intelligence in their learning solutions, the need for actionable, smart data to underpin personalised learning is becoming clear.

Mark Lynch, Chief Product Officer at Learning Pool, said "True Office Learning has found a way to develop an action-orientated compliance solution that yields great data for clients while optimizing seat-time. The behavioural insights that a company can use to measure and manage risk through True Office Learning's solutions can also be used behind the scenes to tailor and personalise the learning experience for others. Learning Pool has put data at the heart of our strategy for years, True Office Learning builds upon this platform to give us an unrivalled base from which to innovate and continue to deliver meaningful results by using AI and increasingly advanced machine learning techniques".

True Office Learning is the fifth acquisition by Learning Pool in as many years and adds significant capacity and capability to the Group's North American business.

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool empowers workplaces to deliver extraordinary learning outcomes with its comprehensive suite of innovative technologies. Supporting the evolving ambition of more than 1,100 businesses investing in learning experiences for over 5 million global learners, Learning Pool's suite provides everything needed to build, manage, and deliver workplace learning.

The company offers an unparalleled customer experience, delivered by more than 300 expert colleagues based in the UK and USA, working to bring each customer's unique vision for learning and development to life.

In the last year, it has featured on 14 eLearning Industry lists for excellence in its field and achieved a double-award win at the 2021 Brandon Hall Excellence Awards, including Gold for Technology Innovation, and double Gold in the Stevie Awards for Outstanding Customer Service.

Recognised as a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid for Digital Learning, wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

About True Office Learning

Driving elevated employee performance for more than 300 leading organizations, True Office Learning is the creator of award-winning adaptive learning and behavioral intelligence technology for the enterprise that is designed to work with any learning management system. Its cloud-based, platform-independent software transforms boring, passive training into active, learn-by-doing digital experiences that yield previously immeasurable behavioral insight and predictive analytics for the organization. With an unwavering focus on the human element and quantifiable efficacy to drive better business outcomes, True Office Learning builds better businesses by helping employees be their best selves. True Office Learning is based in New York City.

Customer Enquiries: rob.carter@learningpool.com / hello@learningpool.com

Media Enquiries: MKC Communications, Alan Reynolds, +353 862512939, alan@mkc.ie / laurie@mkc.ie

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Learning Pool