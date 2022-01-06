PLS OPEN FOR MOTOR VEHICLE SERVICES

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In these trying times when many state and city service offices like the Secretary of State are closed, there are options for residents. As always, PLS offers Illinois motor vehicle services at its 20 Chicago area locations. Customers can register or renew vehicles, transfer titles, purchase, renew or transfer license plates. Chicago City Stickers and transit cards are also available. These services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year at most locations.

(PRNewsfoto/PLS Financial Services)

The Illinois Secretary of State recently announced that its offices and Driver Services facilities will be closed from January 3, 2022 through January 17, 2022.

"PLS is proud to support Illinois residents and the state of Illinois during this difficult period of the ongoing pandemic by offering convenient and affordable vehicle services every day. We are committed to making life a little easier for our customers by offering helpful everyday financial solutions with transparent and respectful service. At PLS we treat people like people and not like a transaction because our customers deserve better," said Dan Wolfberg , President PLS.

PLS, one of the largest licensed community financial service providers in Illinois, offers not only motor vehicle services but also low-cost check cashing; free money orders; money transfers, electronic bill payments; Xpectations!® Visa® Prepaid cards. To find the closest location visit https://pls247.com/il/store-locator.html.

About PLS

PLS, headquartered in Chicago operates over 200 community financial services centers across the country. PLS believes that customers deserve better than the existing services available in the marketplace to meet their critical financial needs. PLS financial service centers offer free money orders, check cashing, Xpectations!® Visa® Prepaid cards, money transfer services, and bill payments. Some PLS locations offer auto insurance, and vehicle license and registration services. The PLS brand also includes automobile dealerships located in Indiana and Texas. PLS employs over 3,000 team members from the neighborhoods it serves. PLS does not offer any lending products. Visit PLS at www.pls247.com for additional information on products and services.

Media Contact:

Jill Ritchie

312-300-6343

jritchie@pls247.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PLS Financial Services