Burns & Levinson Partner Beth R. Myers Named to GLAD Board of Directors

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Beth R. Myers has been elected to the GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) Board of Directors. As a member of the GLAD board, Myers will provide guidance to support the organization's mission across New England and nationally to create a just society free of discrimination based on gender identity and expression, HIV status, and sexual orientation through strategic litigation, public policy advocacy and education.

Beth R. Myers, a partner at Burns & Levinson in Boston, has been elected to the GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) Board of Directors.

Myers is a well-known employment litigator who is highly regarded for her advocacy representing employees in cases involving claims of discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, wage and hour disputes, and non-compliance with the Family Medical Leave Act. Recent successes include: obtaining a $3.25 million settlement from the City of Boston on behalf of a former female firefighter who was sexually assaulted by a male firefighter at work and securing a $2.3 million jury verdict for a female police officer against the Town of Winthrop over unlawful sex discrimination and retaliation, which Myers ultimately settled (along with a subsequent retaliation case) for more than $3 million.

In addition to her new role on the GLAD Board, Myers currently serves as an appointed member of the Supreme Judicial Court's Standing Committee on Lawyer Well-Being, and is the immediate past president of the board of directors of Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers, Inc. She is involved in the Massachusetts LGBTQ Bar Association as a mentor in its Mentorship Program. She has also held numerous leadership roles with the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Employment Lawyers Association since 2011, most recently serving as the organization's president from 2018-2020.

Myers received her J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law and her B.A. from New York University.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer 617.879.1511 617.345.3555 amyb@blumenthalpr.com kweller@burnslev.com

Burns & Levinson logo (PRNewsfoto/Burns & Levinson LLP)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burns & Levinson