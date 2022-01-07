Noted International Investment Banking Executive, Dan McNamara, Named President of Weild & Co.

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weild & Co., the largest independent, decentralized, collaborative and privately-owned investment banking platform, is pleased to announce the addition of Dan McNamara as President of the firm. David Weild, visionary Founder, Chairman and CEO of the company commented as follows: "Dan brings exceptional product expertise, industry expertise and experience to our firm. He is already having a significant positive impact on bankers, transactions, and revenue growth, which is not surprising given his track record as a senior investment banking executive and investment banker of 35 years. Dan spent many years living and working in the Asia Pacific Region, specifically in Tokyo and Hong Kong. As such, he is highly experienced in a variety of cross-border transactions which will be extremely helpful as we continue to broaden capabilities to serve our rapidly growing network of investment banking professionals in the US and overseas."

Dan spent much of his career at Citi and its predecessor firms, specifically Smith Barney and Salomon Smith Barney. While at Citi, Dan held numerous senior leadership positions including Co-Head of the Asia Pacific Investment Banking Division, member of Citi's Global Investment Banking Operating Committee, and was also a member of Citi's Asia Pacific Executive Management Committee. Most recently, Dan spent 6 years at BMO Capital Markets as Head of its US Financial Institutions Group and was also a member of BMO's Global Investment Banking Leadership Committee.

Dan earned his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Dan is an active alumnus of both institutions and is also a member of the Committee on US – China Relations.

Weild & Co is a privately owned and independent company that is building the first major bracket decentralized investment bank. The company is doing this by harnessing the power of the cloud to bring together dispersed, independent and proven professionals to collaborate remotely and deliver desired outcomes and solutions in areas of capital access, economic growth and social impact.

