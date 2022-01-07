Planet Smoothie Now Offers Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Smoothies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Smoothie® ( www.PlanetSmoothie.com ) is teaming up with Vital Proteins®, America's No. 1 collagen brand*, to create three new smoothies to help support you in your New Year's resolutions. Enjoy these new smoothies blended with nutrient-rich ingredients, and the added benefits of Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides which support healthy hair, skin, nails and joints**.

Planet Smoothie's new Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Smoothies: Vitality Vibes, Wellness Warrior, and Get Up & Glow

Vitality Vibes is blended with leafy greens, pineapple, passion fruit, bananas and Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides. The Wellness Warrior includes strawberries, bananas, orange juice, chia seeds and Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides. Get the day started with the Get Up & Glow, blended with coffee, peanut butter, cocoa, bananas, frozen yogurt, granola and Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides.

"We are so excited to partner with Vital Proteins to offer these best-tasting smoothies!" said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "No matter what our guests' New Year's goals are, these smoothies have healthful benefits with nutrient-rich ingredients and Collagen Peptides. Each smoothie has 10 grams of collagen per serving, which helps support healthy hair, skin, nails and joints**."

"We are thrilled to partner with Planet Smoothie to continue our goal of improving individual wellness routines and capitalizing on the Back to Wellness trend," said Tracey Halama, President of Vital Proteins®. "As consumers are becoming more familiar with collagen and its benefits, we are excited to collaborate on these three new collagen-infused smoothies."

Planet Smoothie stores nationwide will offer Vitality Vibes, Wellness Warrior, and Get Up & Glow for a limited time until May 1, 2022.

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers real fruit smoothies with lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com .

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins® is America's number 1 collagen brand.* Founded in 2013 by Kurt Seidensticker, the brand is built on the belief that collagen supplementation in addition to a healthy diet and exercise regime is fundamental to support healthy skin, hair, nails, bones and joints.** Vital Proteins® has expanded into international markets including Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom. The variety of collagen products within the brand's portfolio span the supplement, vitamin, food and beverage categories, offering an assortment of options for consumers. Vital Proteins® products contain premium sources of collagen peptides and nutrients made with the highest quality sourced ingredients. Get the most out of every day with a new way to better living through collagen-based nutrition made to provide a more fulfilling wellness routine, because wellness is vital. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com .

*SOURCE: SPINS, TOTAL US MULO + NATURAL ENHANCED, L52 weeks ending 11/28/2021.

** This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

