Employment BOOST Releases 2022 Job Search Outlook Survey: Great Resignation Shows Signs of Slowing in 2022

DETROIT, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Resignation that plagued companies for the last two years may finally be slowing in 2022, according to the Employment BOOST Job Search Outlook Survey, with 84 percent of respondents indicating they do not anticipate changing jobs in 2022.

Employment BOOST is a full-service resume writing, corporate outplacement, and career services company with offices across the U.S.

Additional key findings from the survey include:

Nearly 88 percent of those surveyed are not worried about losing their job in 2022.

Men are marginally less confident in their employment status going into 2022 than women, with 45.3 percent of men indicating they are not worried about losing their jobs in 2022 compared to 54.7 percent of women.

Forty-one percent of those surveyed indicate money would be the primary reason for changing jobs in 2022.

"The last two years offered an abundance of employment opportunities, and many workers leveraged this by transitioning into roles with the benefits and flexibility to fit their lifestyle," said Gina Curtis, Executive Career Coach & Team Lead, Employment BOOST. "Our survey indicates a dramatic shift in this mindset as most respondents indicate they do not anticipate changing jobs in 2022. As a result, we expect to see a leveling off of resignations in 2022 and a slowing down of the Great Resignation trend."

The Employment BOOST Job Search Outlook Survey also points to a potentially worrying trend. With nearly 88 percent of respondents reporting they are not concerned about losing their job in 2022, workers may be caught off guard by the corporate volatility and employment turmoil the market may face this year.

"Workers are clearly not worried about losing their jobs in 2022," continued Curtis. "A sense of psychological safety was created over the last 24 months as workers easily found new jobs and heard wide reports of staffing shortages. This year, however, may look a bit different as corporations deal with interest rate hikes and slowing sales across many industries. Whether workers continue to maintain the upper hand remains to be seen."

The Employment BOOST Job Search Outlook Survey was conducted in December 2021 and surveyed approximately 500 U.S. workers aged 18-65, with increased weight on individuals in prime working years. Respondents represent all 50 U.S. states, focusing on the major metros in each state. To view the complete survey findings, visit employmentboost.com

ABOUT EMPLOYMENT BOOST

Employment BOOST is a full-service resume writing, corporate outplacement, and career services company. With offices across the U.S. and a staff constructed of Certified Professional Resume Writers, Certified Professional Career Coaches, Certified Diversity & Inclusion Recruiters, Executive Search Consultants, and SHRM-CP, Employment BOOST is uniquely positioned to provide best-in-class guidance and consultation to professionals looking to advance in their careers.

Contact: Amy Wilczynski

586.945.1250

amywpr@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Employment BOOST