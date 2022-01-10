Fierce Healthcare names b.well Connected Health as one of its 2022 "Fierce 15" companies

BALTIMORE, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health , the digital transformation platform providing consumers a new front end to health care, today announced that it has been named by Fierce Healthcare as one of the 2022 Fierce 15 companies, designating it as one of the most promising healthcare companies in the industry.

b.well is a health care technology company providing platform services comprised of five core products that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how people interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience. (PRNewsfoto/b.well Connected Health)

Fierce Healthcare evaluated hundreds of companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and its innovative approach to solving some of the most complex and longstanding problems in the health industry.

"b.well is helping health systems, employers and pharmacy chains across the country to deliver the personalized healthcare experience that consumers have been demanding so they can get care when, where and how they want it," said Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder of b.well. "We are honored to be included in the Fierce 15 among some of the most innovative companies from across healthcare."

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This year's Fierce 15 represents many corners of the industry from digital health to pharmacy benefit management to social determinants of health.

"During an especially challenging time as we are two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, this group of Fierce 15 winners are reimagining the path forward for healthcare and leading the changes that will shape how healthcare of the future is delivered," said Paige Minemyer, Fierce Healthcare senior editor.

Continuing an Award-Winning Trend

The Fierce 15 award is the capstone to a year of unprecedented recognition for b.well Connected Health. The company won several notable awards in 2021, while Valdes was recognized for her leadership by inclusion in several prestigious lists. These included:

The Digital Health 150, by CBInsights

UCSF Health Award 2021 (finalist), by UCSF Health Hub

"Best digital health data management solution 2021," (with partner Mastercard), by Juniper Research

"Overall winner" of the CareTech competition, by the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council

Diverse & Inclusive Employer Award, by The Startup Weekly

Baltimore "Growth Company of the Year," by Technical.ly

Best Places to Work in Baltimore 2021, by Built-In

Best Places to Work in Texas 2021, by Built-In

"Women in Health IT to Know in 2022," by Becker's Hospital Review

"Top 100 Women in Maryland ," by the Maryland Daily Record

Kristen Valdes speaking at JPM Healthcare Conference Jan. 11

Valdes will share her insights on building exceptional consumer experiences in healthcare during the Digital Health Pioneers Forum hosted by McDermott and EY at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Valdes will be joined in the virtual fireside chat, "Connectors – Bridging Industry Players", by Deborah Kilpatrick, co-CEO of Evidation. The Digital Health Forum runs from 11:00am to 1:30pm PST, January 11.

