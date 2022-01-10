Louis Moinet Partners with Exclusible and Tafi to Launch Original NFT Collection

SALT LAKE CITY and ST BLAISE, Switzerland CASCAIS, Portugal, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Moinet, the luxury watch brand specializing in high-end, limited-edition timepieces, has announced an NFT partnership with Exclusible, a premium NFT marketplace and Metaverse partner for Luxury Brands, and Tafi, a leading designer of avatars and digital wearables including NFTs. The companies will launch an original NFT collection inspired by the Louis Moinet Space Revolution Watch, the award-winning watch that features spectacular tourbillons, intergalactic spaceships, and extraterrestrial materials. The Space Revolution NFT collection is expected to launch in early 2022.

Ateliers Louis Moinet is collaborating with 3D digital creator Tafi to design a collection of Space Revolution watch-themed NFTs that will be available exclusively through the Exclusible marketplace. Drawing upon the unique characteristics of the Space Revolution super watch, the companies will launch 1,000 original, limited-edition digital timepieces each with spectacular 3D artwork and one-of-a-kind experiential utility.

"At Louis Moinet, we have always strived to push the limits of design and technology to construct the most sophisticated, awe-inspiring timepieces of our generation," said Jean-Marie Schaller, CEO and Creative Director of Louis Moinet. "With that in mind, we selected the leading creative partners in the NFT space – Exclusible and Tafi – to launch our inaugural collection of Louis Moinet NFT digital watches. These NFTs will celebrate the advanced technology and craftsmanship that our Space Revolution super watch is known for."

In addition to the 1,000 unique NFTs, each NFT holder will receive additional digital unlockables that will include Augmented Reality and physical utility. Louis Moinet will also sponsor a celebratory giveaway of some physical Louis Moinet watches to certain NFT holders. Joint holders of Louis Moinet NFTs, Exclusible's Alpha NFT Collection, and Tafi's Non-Fungible People avatar collection will receive additional special benefits.

"Exclusible was founded on being the pre-eminent platform for luxury brands to launch NFTs with an elevated experience to a highly curated community," said Olivier Moingeon, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Exclusible. "We are thrilled to host the launch of the first-of-its-kind NFT digital watch collection with Louis Moinet, one of the most prominent luxury watchmakers, hand-in-hand with Tafi, the creative force behind some of the most iconic NFTs in the metaverse."

"Louis Moinet has achieved something truly incredible with their Space Revolution super watch in the physical world," said Preston Woo, CSO of Tafi. "We are thrilled for the opportunity to make digital iterations of their inspiring cosmic design, and collaborate with Louis Moinet for their entrée into the NFT space, all in partnership with Exclusible, the leading NFT platform for luxury brands." Nate Thornton, Business Development manager of Tafi, added "We can't think of a more renowned and fitting watch for NFTs and the metaverse than the Space Revolution timepiece. We are beyond excited at this collaboration and look forward to more to come."

Tafi has offered NFT solutions to several notable brands, including Coca-Cola, Champion, and RTFKT (recently acquired by Nike).

About Louis Moinet

Jean-Marie Schaller created Les Ateliers Louis Moinet in St-Blaise (NE) in 2004. The fully independent firm was established to honour the memory of Louis Moinet (1768-1853): master watchmaker, inventor of the chronograph and high frequency (216,000 vibrations per hour) (certified by Guinness World Records™). Louis Moinet was a watchmaker, artist and astronomer. He is the author of the Traité d'Horlogerie, a watchmaking treatise published in 1848 that remained a definitive work of reference for a century.

Today, Ateliers Louis Moinet is perpetuating this legacy. The firm's mechanical timepieces are produced as one-of-a-kind models or limited editions only and comprise two categories: "Cosmic Art" and "Mechanical Wonders". Louis Moinet creations often make use of unusual and rare components, such as extraterrestrial meteorites or prehistorical materials. The brand's core values are creativity, exclusivity, art and design. To see the Space Revolution 2021 edition watch, visit: https://www.louismoinet.com/watches/space-revolution-lm-104-50-52/

About Tafi

Founded in 2019, Tafi's mission is to make personalized avatars and branded digital content available to anyone and everyone who wants to level up their digital personality. Tafi empowers creators by offering a powerful and dynamic SDK that includes everything a developer would need to get custom characters and avatars running in their own project. The system is portable across platforms including mobile, gaming, XR, social media, messaging and video communications. Tafi's investors include Benchmark Capital, Columbia Capital, and Ponte Partners.

Tafi has collaborated with major brands to offer NFT solutions, management, and creation, including companies like Coca-Cola, Champion, and RTFKT. To learn more about Tafi, visit https://maketafi.com/

About Exclusible

Exclusible, a Metaverse and NFT platform dedicated to Luxury Brands, helps collectors get access to limited-edition NFTs and experiences issued by the world's most desirable luxury brands. Founded in 2021, Exclusible successfully launched its own NFT collection called Alpha, acting as a private club access key with a wide array of privileges. 3,000 NFTs sold out in less than 48 hours. Exclusible's second drop, with Dita von Teese, sold out in 50 seconds. In addition, Exclusible bought more than $1.8m worth of land in The Sandbox, where it is developing multiple experiences from a Fashion District, to a Luxury Mall and high-end villas. These metaverse locations will be available to its brand and celebrity partners to support their NFT and digital strategy. To learn more about Exclusible, visit https://exclusible.com/

CONTACT

