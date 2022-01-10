Much Faster & Easier Ways For Online Trading a Big Boon for Traders of All Levels

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online Trading platforms are growing in both number and size. Global awareness among a large number of people is expected to grow the market at a faster CAGR globally. More people getting into the Online Trading Platforms for growing themselves financially and with the help of information and tools provided by the key players of the Online Trading Platforms are expected to contribute in a major manner towards the growth of the market globally. Services such as real-time quotes, charting tools, news feeds, and premium research along with account management functions are expected to drive the market globally in a positive manner by the forecast period. A report from Verified Market Research said: "The growth in digitalization globally is anticipated to be a major driver for the growth of the Global Online Trading Platform Market. As with the rising use of the internet in E-Commerce, more and more investors are expected to perform Online Trading by the coming age. The growth in people getting educated about Online Trading and its platforms in the market is expected to grow the market over the forecast period." Active companies in the markets today include: Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP), ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW).

Verified Market Research continued: "Online Trading Platforms however seem to be a risky business for people with less knowledge about trading and it is anticipated that lack of knowledge and staying too much updated with the market may be a challenging factor and is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market substantially. However, the technological advancements and introduction of these platforms on smartphones and other devices with easier accessibility is expected to have a great opportunity for the market in further coming years. Based on Geography, the Global Trading Platform Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world. North America is the largest consumer of the Online Trading Platform market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing urbanization & modernization. Top key players globally are associated with the North America region focusing on the US and it is contributing a lot in the global market of Online Trading Platform Market. The region of Europe is anticipated to see a growth in the market as per the key players."

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) BREAKING NEWS: Blackboxstocks Announces Stock Repurchase Program of up to $2.5 Million – Blackboxstocks Inc. ("Blackbox"), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program for up to $2.5 million of the Company's common stock.

The repurchase plan will expire on December 31, 2022. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including but not limited to share price, trading volume, general business and market conditions as well as other potential investment opportunities. The repurchase program will be executed consistent with the Company's capital allocation strategy, which will continue to prioritize aggressive investments to grow the business.

"This stock repurchase program demonstrates management's confidence in our business prospects and enables us to purchase shares at what we believe to be a significant discount to their intrinsic value," said Robert Winspear, Chief Financial Officer of Blackboxstocks. "We believe we can leverage the strength of our balance sheet to execute this plan without impeding any of our growth initiatives."

Under the repurchase program, repurchases can be made from time to time using a variety of methods, including open market purchases, all in compliance with the rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements.

The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific amount of the Company's common stock, and may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion. CONTINUED… Read the Blackboxstocks full press release by going to: https://blackboxstocks.com/press-releases/

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Vox Media recently announced a new partnership to bring video of the award-winning tech and business podcast Pivot to Salesforce+, a new streaming service that offers live experiences and on-demand original content for companies, industries, and the people who power them.

Co-hosted by journalist and entrepreneur Kara Swisher and bestselling author, NYUprofessor, and entrepreneur Scott Galloway, Vox Media and New York Magazine's Pivot offers sharp, unfiltered insights into the biggest stories in tech, business, and politics. Now, Salesforce+ is bringing this award-winning podcast on-camera, with four video segments airing for an exclusive window of time each week.

"We built Salesforce+ to provide informative, inspiring, timely content for the business and tech communities," said Sarah Franklin, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce. "We are thrilled to be joining forces with Vox Media to create this captivating video experience for Kara and Scott's podcast on Salesforce+. Now, Trailblazers from all over the world will enjoy the chance to hear from them every week."

Following its recent forecast that more than 17 million new small businesses may be formed in 2022, Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mint, Credit Karma and Mailchimp, recently announced an integrated campaign focused on spotlighting and helping these "early start" businesses succeed. The U.S. and Canadian QuickBooks campaign is a multi-channel, integrated effort focused on the duality of small business ownership that many experience when they pursue their passions.

"Small business owners just starting out are often uncertain about how to manage critical business operations like paying employees, accessing capital or getting paid," said Dan McCarthy, senior vice president, chief business officer at Intuit. "Yet they are filled with passion, perseverance and grit to make their dreams of owning their own business come true. The QuickBooks 'Early Start' campaign demonstrates this duality by spotlighting candid stories from small business owners who possess the tenacity and drive that goes into starting a business while also highlighting how the QuickBooks platform can help them grow and succeed from day one."

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, recently announced a record-setting Black Friday with sales of nearly $2.9 billion from the start of Black Friday in New Zealand through the end of Black Friday in California. This represents a 21% increase over Black Friday in 2020 when sales by Shopify merchants surged 75% over 2019 driven by COVID-19 lockdowns, and is more than double their sales on Black Friday 2019. Collectively, merchants on Shopify generated peak sales of nearly $3.1 million per minute at 12:02 PM EST on Black Friday, and merchants crossed $1 billion in sales by 4:00am EST, four hours earlier than Black Friday in 2020.

"Every year, Black Friday represents one of the largest single-day sales moments for entrepreneurs around the world, and this year it was bigger than ever," said Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify. "From in-store retailers, to online, and even viral TikTok must-haves, these Black Friday sales show that independent businesses are having a massive impact on global commerce. Consumer support of independent brands is at an all-time high."

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, recently announced the company secured a five-year contract with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), to provide the ServiceNow low code development platform. Under the contract, ServiceNow and its partners, Carahsoft Technology Corp. and Intact Technology, will accelerate the IRS' long-term digital transformation efforts by consolidating 12 legacy systems into a single platform of record.

"For far too long, federal agencies have been tasked with performing some of the most important work in our nation using disparate systems that are often decades-old," said Steve Walters, vice president, federal, ServiceNow. "As a new generation of employees enter the workforce and citizens' digital expectations increase, ServiceNow and the IRS will provide IRS employees with modern technology to meet the needs of taxpayers at scale."

