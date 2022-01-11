Collibra Announces Investment from Snowflake to Expand Data Intelligence for Snowflake Data Cloud

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced a new investment from Snowflake Ventures , the venture arm of Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. The investment will deepen the partnership and be used to drive product innovation, with initial focus expanding Collibra's enterprise-wide policy enforcement capabilities and enhancing data lineage with Snowflake.

The Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud is a single system of engagement that unifies data governance, data privacy, data catalog, data lineage and data quality. Snowflake's Data Cloud provides a scalable platform to aggregate, store and analyze data. Joint customers use Collibra to automatically harvest technical metadata from data stored in Snowflake, supplement metadata with insights from data owners, and track end-to-end data lineage.

With this new investment, Collibra can expand its policy enforcement capabilities, enabling organizations to classify and categorize data, associate the right policies to the right users, and secure the right level of access at scale. Together, Collibra and Snowflake's joint customers can verify that their data platform is properly governed, and data can easily be found, understood, trusted, accessed securely, or shared.

"Snowflake and Collibra share a commitment to data democratization and empowering organizations to build a strong data culture," said Christian Kleinerman, SVP of product at Snowflake. "There has been strong interest from our customers to expand our partnership with Collibra, and this new investment solidifies our continued partnership to help our customers easily and securely connect with the data they need, when they need it."

"We're looking forward to expanding our integration and aligning product roadmaps with Snowflake as we work to unite organizations around governed, accessible and trusted data," said Laura Sellers, SVP, product management at Collibra. "We believe that our strong partnership will be a game changer for organizations looking for faster time to value from their data investment."

The new investment from Snowflake is the latest development in Collibra's growth. In November 2021, Collibra announced $250 million in Series G funding, more than doubling its valuation to $5.25 billion. With its latest investments, Collibra continues its mission to change the way organizations use data — with the belief that governed, accessible, and trusted data has the power to change things for good.

Collibra is a Snowflake Elite Partner, the highest level of Snowflake Partner Network tiering, and part of the Snowflake Governance Accelerated Program. Learn more about Collibra and Snowflake.

About Collibra

