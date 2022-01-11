Jackson Healthcare VP of Community Impact, Keith Jennings, Receives "Leaders in Corporate Citizenship" Award

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced that its vice president of community impact, Keith Jennings, has been recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in its 2022 "Leaders in Corporate Citizenship" Awards.

(PRNewsfoto/Jackson Healthcare)

The program, now in its third year, honors individuals who have demonstrated a strong commitment to corporate responsibility practices and are actively engaged in supporting and expanding those efforts. These awards highlight those who have integrated relevant societal concerns into their core operating strategies and embraced them as positive for businesses, customers, employees and their communities.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle named Jennings a winner in the "Top Practitioner" category, which honors individuals whose job responsibilities include leadership in corporate social responsibility and those who have gone above and beyond to grow their organization's impact on the Atlanta community.

Jennings, who joined Jackson Healthcare in 2009, leads the organization's multi-faceted LoveLiftsSM community impact platform, which focuses on improving access to healthcare and improving the wellbeing of young people. Jennings approaches this through associates volunteering their time and talents; programs that mobilize the Jackson Healthcare companies' core business resources; partnerships that positively impact foster care, medical access and youth education; and philanthropy by providing grants, sponsorships and matching gifts in the nonprofit realm. He also oversees LoveLifts Village, a unique office community and work setting, which is located on Jackson Healthcare's corporate campus and enables local nonprofits to advance their missions of serving others in an environment that fosters collaboration with other mission-driven non-for-profit organizations.

"Guided by our company's mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone we touch, our community impact efforts are fueled by the great generosity of our associates," said Jennings. "In 2021, for example, through our LoveLifts community impact platform, our people shared their time and talents in support of foster youth, local students, mothers experiencing homelessness, and survivors of trafficking and domestic violence – as well as many other nonprofit organizations. While I am deeply honored to receive this award, I am only one part of this powerful collective effort than spans our family of companies, the Jackson Family Foundation, and our more than 1,500 associates."

This is the second year that a Jackson Healthcare associate has been recognized with an Atlanta Business Chronicle "Leaders in Corporate Citizenship" award distinction. Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare, was recognized in 2020 – which marked the inaugural year of the program – in the "Executive Champion Large Company" category.

"Our mission and business practices are grounded in our desire to serve others," added Shane Jackson, president, Jackson Healthcare. "When we created an executive-level community impact position for the organization, we knew Keith Jennings was the perfect person to lead it. He is a true servant leader who exemplifies our company's mission and 'others first' corporate value. Through his work, he continues to advance our community impact platform and inspire others."

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare® is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1.8 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is one of the largest healthcare staffing organizations in the U.S. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named among the healthiest employers. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackson Healthcare