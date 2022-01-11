JP Morgan Conference Generates Blockbuster $350 Million Cell & Gene Therapy Deal Announcement

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
Ø South Korea conglomerate, SK, Inc., and the Center for Breakthrough Medicines announce landmark deal at 40th annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference
Ø SK's $350MM investment in the Philadelphia-based Center for Breakthrough Medicines transforms the global cell & gene therapy landscape
Ø Blockbuster deal solidifies Philadelphia as "Cellicon Valley;" strengthens Philadelphia as a global hub for cell & gene therapy research, development and manufacturing
Ø Deal sets stage for massive hiring in the Philadelphia region
When:
Ø This historical deal officially closed yesterday and was announced here.
Interviews Available:
Ø CBM and SK c-suite executives are available for interviews.
Contact:
Ø For more information and to arrange interviews:
John F. Kouten
DeFazio Communications
O - 609-241-7352
M – 908-227-4714
john@defaziocommunications.com
View original content:
SOURCE Center for Breakthrough Medicines