Ontic Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award Ontic's Platform is an innovative and disruptive end-to-end solution that seamlessly integrates security technologies for a holistic, contextualized view of threats

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontic, the protective intelligence software innovator transforming how companies actively identify, investigate, assess, watch and manage physical security threats earned Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award for its excellence in the digital intelligence solutions industry. Frost & Sullivan reserves this recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries. To read the full report from Frost & Sullivan with further detail on Ontic's recognition please visit: ontic.co/BestPractices2022

"Ontic's impressive growth momentum and trajectory to the forefront of the digital intelligence industry are a testament to its revolutionary technology, client-centric approach and exceptional strategies," said Danielle Van Zandt, industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Mission-driven and laser-focused on the innovative edge, Ontic continually enhances its holistic software platform to empower the world's leading brands to 'make nothing happen' by providing a comprehensive view of their organization's security posture and addressing incidents proactively rather than merely reacting."

Tara Semon, Best Practice Research team leader for Frost & Sullivan added, "Ontic also promotes employees' happiness and facilitates a healthy work/life balance, a culture that translates to client satisfaction and loyalty as well as double-digit revenue growth."

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical and evaluation process across Entrepreneurial Innovation and Customer Impact dimensions. Ontic excels in the digital intelligence solutions space, defined by Frost & Sullivan as comprising central intelligence platforms that enable security operations teams to synthesize data and analytics from multiple devices, sources, and security systems across the physical and cybersecurity realm that allow real-time monitoring, event analysis, and predictive incident detection. Digital intelligence platforms are the first solution to bring a converged cyber-physical security platform to fruition. According to Frost & Sullivan, the digital intelligence market in the Americas is expected to double its total spending from $5.85 billion in 2020 to $12.96 billion by 2030.

"As the threat landscape only continues to expand, every business needs to protect their assets, bottom line, business reputation, employees, executives and customers," said Lukas Quanstrom, CEO and Co-Founder of Ontic. "Ontic is creating a new standard in converged physical, cyber and operational security being widely adopted by companies across every industry and we are honored to receive the Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year award."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Ontic was also recently named the top industry innovator in the Frost Radar™: Digital Intelligence Solutions, 2021. It was cited as the strongest of the report's dozen companies and is a major disruptor in the digital intelligence space, offering an in-depth solution that can meet any customer's needs. To download the complimentary Frost Radar please visit: ontic.co/FrostRadar

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Ontic

Named the top industry innovator in the Frost Radar™: Digital Intelligence Solutions, 2021, Ontic is the first protective intelligence software company to transform how Fortune 500 and emerging enterprises address physical threat management to protect employees, customers and assets. Ontic's SaaS-based platform collects and connects threat indicators to provide a comprehensive view of potential threats while surfacing critical knowledge so companies can assess and action more to maintain business continuity and reduce financial impact. Ontic provides strategic consulting, multidimensional services, education and thought leadership for safety and security professionals through its Center for Protective Intelligence and Center of Excellence, the latter of which also offers program development and training services in behavioral threat assessment, threat management, and violence prevention for major corporations, educational institutions and government agencies.

For more information please visit https://ontic.co/ or follow us on Twitter @ontic_ai

