Premier Alcoholic Freezable Novelties Partner 21 Holdings LLC Announces Registration as a Winery, Making it a Fully Licensed and Bonded Distillery, Winery, and Brewery

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 21 Holdings LLC (21H), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Jel Sert Company (Jel Sert), today announces its registration as a winery, making it a fully licensed and bonded distillery, winery, and brewery that specializes in ideating, developing, and manufacturing alcoholic freezable novelties. This includes its own brand, SLIQ Spirited Ice (SLIQ), a diversified line of frozen cocktail pops that are crafted with elevated flavors to inspire good times only, in addition to those made on behalf of contract manufacturing, retailer, and licensing partners.

Since launching in 2021, 21H has established itself as the preeminent source for high quality and high-volume ready-to-freeze products. The quality standards established mirror those that support Jel Sert's best-in-class status as a provider of food and beverages, with an SQF Edition 9.0 Excellent Rating (98%). With capacity equal to over 150 million freezer pops per week and billions per year, 21H's facilities and scale are unmatched in the alcoholic ready-to-freeze industry.

Having worked with some of the world's largest food and pharmaceutical companies for their contract manufacturing needs, 21H's staff is uniquely positioned to service any business partners' product line in the category. The award-winning R&D department assists in developing new and innovative products, offering a high-level attention to detail and quick turnaround times.

"The ready-to-freeze category is approaching an inflection point," says Matt Ingemi, CSO/VP-Business Development for Jel Sert and its subsidiary, 21 Holdings LLC. "Many fringe brands and startups will begin to fall by the wayside as distributors and retailers optimize their sets with suppliers and brands that can consistently deliver high-quality, high-value products at scale. With our registration as a winery, we can apply our infrastructure, quality and scale to whatever base alcohol is needed for our branded business and for all our external customers."

21H is poised to help strategic business partners grow the emerging alcoholic ready-to-freeze category in 2022 and beyond. Its own brand SLIQ launched in 2021 in 22 states alongside strong programs with retail giants Walmart & Albertsons, with plans to expand nationwide in 2022. The SLIQ brand leads a new frontier of alcohol that plays at the intersection of nostalgic classics and the modern, ready-to-drink cocktail & hard seltzer surge. With its three core variety pack offerings in Vodka, Agave, and Rum, SLIQ Spirited Ice delivers authentic, frozen cocktails infused with premium spirits and natural flavors. Each pop has fewer than 100 calories, 8% ABV, and offers just the right amount of sweetness in a portion-controlled & conveniently portable package. To learn more and to find SLIQ near you, visit www.sliqspiritedice.com and follow along at @sliqspiritedice . To learn more about 21 Holdings, visit www.21holdingsllc.com .

About 21 Holdings LLC

21 Holdings LLC (21H) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Jel Sert Company that has all the advantages of an established, sizable infrastructure like its parent company. 21H is a fully licensed and bonded distillery, winery, and brewery that specializes in ideating, developing, and manufacturing alcoholic freezable novelties. This includes its own brand in SLIQ Spirited Ice , in addition to those made on behalf of contract manufacturing, retailer, and licensing partners. To learn more about 21 Holdings, visit www.21holdingsllc.com .

About The Jel Sert Company

The Jel Sert Company is a family-owned business that's been at the forefront of innovation in the food and beverage industry since 1926. For nearly a century, generations of families have enjoyed Jel Sert's products, which include dessert mixes, drink mixes, and freezer pops. The Jel Sert Company's products are exclusively made in West Chicago, Illinois, with over 1,000 employees sharing the company's passion for creating high-quality, high-value products. For more information, visit www.jelsert.com.

About SLIQ Spirited Ice

SLIQ Spirited Ice is a diversified line of frozen cocktail pops that are crafted with elevated flavors to inspire good times only. It is the brainchild of the leading freezer pop manufacturer for the last half-century, The Jel Sert Company, through its new subsidiary, 21 Holdings LLC, that exclusively produces the company's 21+ items. The SLIQ brand leads a new frontier of alcohol that plays at the intersection of nostalgic classics and the modern, ready-to-drink cocktail & hard seltzer surge. With its three core variety pack offerings in Vodka, Agave, and Rum, SLIQ Spirited Ice delivers authentic, frozen cocktails infused with premium spirits and natural flavors. Each pop has fewer than 100 calories, 8% ABV, and offers just the right amount of sweetness in a portion-controlled & conveniently portable package. Ingredient-wise, SLIQ Spirited Ice only incorporates those that are gluten-free, vegan and kosher. Retailing at $17.99/9-pack with three flavors per box, SLIQ is currently available at select retailers nationwide, including Albertsons, Walmart and more. Shipped shelf-stable, the pops are meant to be enjoyed frozen. To learn more and to find SLIQ near you, visit www.sliqspiritedice.com and follow along at @sliqspiritedice .

