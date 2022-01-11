Supporting aging dogs: Beware of quick fixes

Vetoquinol encourages pet owners to work with their veterinarian for a complete management plan to improve overall health and mobility

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The diagnosis of osteoarthritis in pets has been on the rise for the past few decades. That means products to help improve mobility in pets are a big business, too.

Osteoarthritis in pets: What happens in a joint?

Preying on pet owners' empathy for their aging pets can lead to overblown claims for products that sound like cure-alls for joint pain — but be wary of "quick fixes." Osteoarthritis is a complex, progressive disease. Treatment should consider multiple factors, such as patient weight and breed predispositions. Your veterinarian should be the first stop for information and to develop a management plan.

The earlier osteoarthritis is diagnosed, the sooner a pet owner can act to help slow the progression of the disease. Most veterinarians agree that the best ways to help manage osteoarthritis include:

Weight management, which can reduce strain on joints and may slow progression of osteoarthritis. Controlled exercise, which can help maintain joint health, muscle strength, and mobility — and can be more easily achieved if the pet is less painful. Medical management, which may involve prescription nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Effective generics are now available that can help make medical management more financially feasible for pet owners. Nutritional management, which can include a reduced calorie intake, specialized diets, and/or supplements to support joint health.

Rather than clicking "Add to Cart," pet owners should first set an appointment with their veterinarian. A veterinary health assessment is the perfect time to discuss weight management, talk about effective choices for supplements and medications, and set realistic goals for the pet's care.

For example, CBD supplements may be popular, but few studies have proven them to be effective against joint discomfort in pets. Similarly, supplements containing collagen peptides and denatured collagen have little evidence to support claims for improving joint health.

Proven products can include prescription medications and some over-the-counter joint supplements. Your veterinarian is the best resource to recommend trusted products that are worth the investment. Visit myhappypets.com for more information on joint health in dogs and cats.

