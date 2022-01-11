Study of Ipsos MORI sentiment analysis and first-party Tripadvisor data shows traveler intent for 2022 demonstrates high demand for booking experiences and a willingness to spend more on travel, while encouraging businesses to maintain safety protocols to win over travelers

Travel in 2022 - A Look Ahead: Tripadvisor Research, in Partnership with Ipsos MORI, Reveals 2022 is the Year of the Travel Rebound Study of Ipsos MORI sentiment analysis and first-party Tripadvisor data shows traveler intent for 2022 demonstrates high demand for booking experiences and a willingness to spend more on travel, while encouraging businesses to maintain safety protocols to win over travelers

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new travel trends research paper released today by Tripadvisor® , the world's largest travel guidance platform*, in partnership with Ipsos MORI, reveals how consumers are planning to travel in 2022 and beyond, and how their attitudes and behaviors in relation to travel have changed as compared to pre-pandemic. While outside factors like COVID-19 variants, international travel rules and staffing shortages still can represent existential threats to traveler behaviors, year-end sentiment and search data shows ongoing demand for travel remains high. Who benefits from the tourism demand? As travelers spend more, cultural experience providers (tours and attractions), tourism businesses catering to domestic audiences and companies adhering to safety standards will win the hearts and minds of travelers.

'Travel in 2022 - A Look Ahead' which can be viewed for free ( click here ), combines consumer sentiment analysis, gathered by Ipsos MORI on behalf of Tripadvisor, via surveys in five major international markets, and behavioral analysis of Tripadvisor's first-party search data -- uncovering several travel patterns, such as the average length of trip planned for 2022 and the amount travelers are looking to spend, according to searches they actively made on the Tripadvisor platform before year-end.

"Despite new variants of COVID-19, consumers across the globe still want to travel and explore. This is evident in our month-over-month search data which shows a consistent, healthy increase in page views post-holidays," said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer, Tripadvisor, Inc. "Travelers are quickly adapting to local public health conditions, with cleanliness and safety remaining important factors in their planning."

Unsurprisingly, the report continues to show that the pandemic weighs on the minds of people across the countries featured in this study. The good news is that reported travel intent for 2022 compared with 2019 and analysis of planned average trip spend show prospects for a strong year ahead in the hospitality industry.

Key findings from the study include:

Planned travel in 2022 surpasses actual travel in 2019

Average spend per trip for 2022 is beyond that of 2019, as travelers look to level up their travel experience**

Domestic travel continues to lead the way

Travelers are seeking new travel experiences in 2022 and beyond

COVID-19 case counts, safety protocols, quarantine restrictions, and cleanliness are all key factors in travel decision making in 2022

NOTES TO EDITOR

**Average spend per trip is based on actual click-throughs with intent as a proxy for spend.

The data cited in this report was gathered and analyzed from two key sources:

A consumer sentiment survey carried out by Ipsos MORI on behalf of Tripadvisor.

Ipsos MORI interviewed a representative quota sample of adults aged 18-75 (2,199 adults in the UK, 2,191 in the US and 2,000 in each of Australia, Japan and Singapore), using an online omnibus and ad hoc approach between November 1-6, 2021.

The sample obtained is representative of this audience of each country with quotas on age, gender, region and working status.

The data has been weighted to the known offline population proportions for age within gender, working status and region in each country in scope and for social grade in the UK and income bands in the US; to reflect the adult population of each country.

Other subsample groups reported on within this release are as follows:

All adults aged 18-75 who traveled for leisure in 2019 (1,598 in the UK, 1,350 in the US, 1,291 in Australia, 909 in Japan and 1,625 in Singapore).

All adults aged 18-75 who are likely to travel for leisure in 2022 (1,744 in the UK, 1,533 in the US, 1,440 in Australia, 1,008 in Japan and 1,654 in Singapore).

All adults aged 18-75 who are unlikely to travel for leisure in 2022 (1,001 in the UK, 1,278 in the US, 1,095 in Australia, 1,457 in Japan and 854 in Singapore).

All adults aged 18-75 who currently subscribe to any travel related paid subscription programs or services (196 in the UK, 382 in the US, 208 in Australia, 109 in Japan, 189 in Singapore).

Site behavioral data sourced from first party traffic data on the Tripadvisor platform, gathered on December 7, 2021 , looking at eight key markets: Australia , Germany , Italy , Japan , Singapore , Spain , United Kingdom and United States .

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month*** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 988 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.

The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, September 2021

*** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

