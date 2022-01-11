Vivera Appoints Donald D'Ambrosio as Chief Financial Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals announced today, the appointment of Donald D'Ambrosio as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Donald D'Ambrosio, Chief Financial Officer of Vivera Pharmaceuticals

"I'm very excited to join the entire Vivera team during this phase of its operational growth." -Donald D'Ambrosio

With over four decades of experience serving in executive and officer roles within banking, investment, and finance firms, Mr. D'Ambrosio will direct and oversee the Company's financial activities. He will navigate transactions, manage risk, and work with external regulatory agencies related to capital raises to strengthen Vivera's long-term growth and financial performance.

"I welcome Don to Vivera's leadership team," said Paul Edalat, CEO of Vivera. "He comes to Vivera with a proven record of success in helping companies achieve and surpass their financial objectives. Don's credentials and experience will be invaluable as he leads the Company's corporate development and investor relations functions."

Mr. D'Ambrosio joins Vivera as a seasoned financial leader. He was nominated twice by the Orange County Business Journal as "CFO of the Year" for his work at MYnd Analytics, where he led the Company's public raise and completed the MYnd uplisting to the Nasdaq Exchange. Mr. D'Ambrosio also completed the acquisition and integration of Arcadian Telepsychiatry Services, LLC and the reverse merger with Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. Prior to that, Mr. D'Ambrosio funded and built Oxygen Funding, Inc., an asset-based lending company specializing in providing working capital to small businesses. In 1996, he served as Senior Vice President Controller and CFO of BNC Mortgage, Inc., where he played a vital role in the Company's IPO and its listing on the NASDAQ.

"I'm very excited to join the entire Vivera team during this phase of its operational growth," said Mr. D'Ambrosio. "The Company is positioned perfectly in the health care space through its technology, bioscience, and diagnostic platforms. I'm looking forward to helping Vivera take its next great step into the future."

Mr. D'Ambrosio is a native from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he studied business and finance, earning his Bachelor of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in accounting from Temple University.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company located in Southern California. The Company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug delivery system for pharmaceutical use and holds its own issued patents on ZICOH®, a smart dose-controlled medical device. With multiple divisions, including its pharmaceutical, neurosciences, medical technology, biosciences, and advanced diagnostics divisions, Vivera Pharmaceuticals is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

