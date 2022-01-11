WorldTrips Reports Travel Medical Insurance Demand Up Nearly 70 Percent 5 out of 10 top destinations for 2022 require travel medical insurance

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest buying data from WorldTrips, a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products, shows strong demand for the travel medical insurance offered through its platform for 2022. Travelers are requesting quotes for the company's Atlas Travel® Insurance medical plans at record levels — to date, 67 percent more policies have been sold through WorldTrips for trips scheduled in 2022 compared to policies sold for 2019 trips. This demand is being driven as more destinations adopt travel insurance requirements for tourists as the Covid-19 pandemic enters its third year.

The travel medical insurance plans offered through WorldTrips are meant to assist travelers seeking coverage for unexpected medical expenses while traveling, including eligible Covid-19-related expenses and emergency medical evacuations. Coverage is also designed to satisfy country-mandated travel insurance requirements.

Where International Travelers Are Headed This Year

These are the most popular destinations for WorldTrips policyholders so far this year along with the travel insurance requirements:

Note: some countries do require travelers to obtain travel insurance for entry. Requirements are always subject to change; the latest information can be found on the WorldTrips Travel Restrictions hub.

How Travel Medical Insurance Works

Travel medical insurance provides coverage for unexpected health expenses while outside of your home country. Your regular health insurance may not cover you abroad, and there is always a chance you could get injured or fall sick and need medical care during your trip. Travel medical insurance typically provides additional coverage for various travel scenarios but does not include a trip cancellation benefit.

Many regular health insurance plans provide limited coverage outside your home country, while others provide none. Atlas Travel Insurance offered through World Trips can provide access to quality healthcare, travel assistance, and financial help if the unexpected strikes.

Unlike a standard health care plan, travel medical insurance may not cover services associated with pre-existing conditions or preventative care, such as wellness exams and regular prescriptions. You should always review the coverage descriptions contained for any plan you're considering and pay special attention to the exclusions and restrictions.

To learn more about what WorldTrips can offer and to purchase travel insurance, visit WorldTrips.com to obtain destination-specific travel safety and security information.

About WorldTrips

WorldTrips, located in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a full-service organization offering a comprehensive portfolio of travel medical and trip protection insurance products designed to address the insurance needs of travelers worldwide. WorldTrips is a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies. For more information about WorldTrips, please visit WorldTrips.com.

WorldTrips Insurance Services California Non-Resident Producer License #0G39708

